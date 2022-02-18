JACKSONVILLE -- For three quarters, Sardis and Ramsay were locked in a defensive battle.
But in the fourth, the Lions, led by the sharp shooting of junior Caroline Johnson, found the momentum down the stretch to pull out the first Regional win in school history, 39-38, putting them into Monday's finals.
Johnson scored all 11 of her points in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers, helping the Lions erase a four-point deficit for the win.
The Lions improve to 27-7 on the season, adding to their school-record win total, and become the first team in school history, boys or girls, to reach the Regional Final.
While the offense found its stroke in the fourth, it was the Lions' defense that kept them in the game through three quarters, holding the Rams to just a single 3-pointer and less than 30 percent shooting for the game.
"We've really stressed defense the last two or three days of practice," Sardis coach Heath Cullom said. "If they were going to beat us, it was going to be on the 3-point line. We pressed them early ... the crowd and student section was amazing for a 9 a.m. game, they get tremendous credit for this win too."
The Lions defense set the tone in the first half, holding Ramsay to just 12 points and a 17-12 lead thanks to five foul shots after making just four baskets of their own in the opening two frames. One of those baskets was a Saydi Rutledge 3-pointer at the horn, capping all eight of her points in the game.
Out of the break, the Lions padded their lead up to 21-14, but an and-one conversion from Ramsay and a charge on Belle Trammell changed the momentum. The Rams closed the third on a 9-0 run to take a 23-21 lead, then made the opening basket of the fourth to stretch the lead to 25-21.
That's when Johnson got hot.
Held scoreless to that point, Johnson connected with a foot on the line for the first two to make it 25-23, then a minute later buried her first three to give the Lions a 26-25 lead with over five to go. That was followed by a Kytha Edwards block and a Jayda Lacks post score to put the lead at three, and bringing the large contingent of Lions fans to their feet.
The Rams then turned to Kei'lley Brown, who scored 15 of her game-high 19 in the second half, including a pair of and-one conversions in the fourth, including one to put Ramsay up 29-28 with under four to play.
Johnson answered with her second triple of the fourth to give Sardis the lead back, then tied at 31, she swatted a Ramsay drive that was followed by a Kaylen Wallace layup to give the Lions back the lead, 33-31. Kennedi Wagner knotted the game for Ramsay with a drive to the lane, followed by a Lacks backed with 45 seconds left to put Sardis back up two.
Naomi Smitherman answered for Ramsay to tie it 35-35, setting the stage for Johnson's biggest shot of the season.
On a cross-court pass, Johnson caught the ball a step inside the 3-point line in the corner, stepped back, and buried the shot for a 38-35 lead with 16.7 to play.
"I felt like it was going in," Johnson said of the shot. "I stepped back and was like, 'Well I want to shoot now.' It was there and and shot it."
Johnson scored all 11 of her points in the fourth, while Trammell and Lacks each chipped in with eight point for Sardis, while Kytha Edwards led the way with seven rebounds.
With the Regional win out of the way, Sardis will now gear up for the Championship game on Tuesday morning where another 9 a.m. start awaits against the winner of this afternoon's Guntersville-Carver game.
