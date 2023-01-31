Cook & Sons Ace Hardware celebrates 64 years

In 1958, S.L. Cook asked his son-in-law, Ray Osborne to work with him to open a hardware store in downtown Albertville.
At the time, Ray and Jo Osborne lived in Nashville, TN. Ray’s first public employment was at a local hardware store at the age of 13 sweeping the floors and counting nails for inventory.
His second job was that he owned and operated a bicycle repair shop. Later Ray became a salesperson for electrical supplies, calling on all the hardware stores in Nashville.
It could be said that Ray thoroughly enjoyed all things related to a hardware store from his early years.
Ray took Mr. Cook up on his offer and moved his wife to Albertville.
In January of 1959, Cook and Sons Hardware was opened on North Broad Street. It wasn’t too long until Mr. Cook decided the store would be in good hands with Ray as the primary owner and stepped away from the business.
Ray, along with his wife, Jo, developed a thriving hardware business. As the years progressed, Cook and Sons truly became a family business with Jo’s sister, Carol Currie, added to the employees. Ray’s daughter, Jo Ellen, was brought up in the store, working alongside her parents learning many details of electrical and plumbing and all things hardware.
During the urban renewal days in 1971, Ray relocated the store to its current location on Highway 431. Also, about this time, Ray had researched and made a business decision to become a member of Ace Hardware.
Along with Cook and Sons Ace Hardware, Ray owned and operated his own electrical and plumbing contracting business.
With several irons in the fire, Ray and Jo solicited for employees that would be a long-term part of their Ace family. Over the years they have had many employees who have worked way past what is thought of as retirement age and have groomed many young people in retail and customer service.
Ray served Ace corporate as a member of their National Board of Directors for nine years. In 1990, Jo Ellen returned to Albertville to join her parents in the business and to raise her children in Albertville. In 1997, Jo died after a battle with cancer. Fortunately, Jo Ellen was there to help her dad in maintaining the standard of business, sales, and customer service with high integrity for which Cook and Sons Ace Hardware was known. Cook and Sons Ace Hardware has been recognized by Ace Corporate on various occasions, as well as Ray and Jo Ellen individually for their hard work and successes in this competitive business.
For 64 years, Cook and Sons has served Albertville and the surrounding communities. Cook and Sons has been there when there were power shortages, tornados, frozen pipes, and ice storms – and we know these issues don’t just happen Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ray and Jo Ellen have met many customers in need after hours to assist in getting their issues resolved. Ace Hardware had an early slogan of “Ace is the place with the helpful hardware man.” When Albertville residents heard that slogan they thought of Ray Osborne. Cook and Sons has walked and talked that slogan since 1959. That slogan has changed to “Ace is the place.” Ray and Jo Ellen, and also their employees, work hard every day to ensure that customers know that Cook and Sons is the place of quality products with helpful employees and good service.
Ray served on the Albertville Chamber Board of Directors and served as its President in 1969. Ray was awarded the Albertville Citizen of the Year award in 2009 based primarily on his service to Albertville through Cook and Sons Ace Hardware as well as his personal endeavors to help make grow Albertville. Just as he had done, he wanted others to choose Albertville as their home and the place to raise their children.
