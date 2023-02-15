The Marshall Christian Academy varsity boys basketball team hosts its biggest game of the season Friday, Feb. 17 when Russell Christian of Mississippi visits Brashers Chapel in Albertville in the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Sweet 16. The game tips off at 5 p.m.
Friday’s winner advances to the ACAA Elite Eight in Oxford on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The Sweet 16 contest was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved due to a threat of severe weather.
“We have teams in Columbus and Meridian, Mississippi that both play in our league,” said Marshall Christian Principal Tracy Cheek, who also coaches the Stallions varsity boys. He took over for Phillip James, who stepped down in November due to family reasons.
MCA junior varsity boys lose in Elite Eight
The Marshall Christian JV boys team, coached by Peyton Cheek, wrapped up its season with a 40-39 double overtime loss at Tuscaloosa Christian School in the ACAA Division 2 Elite Eight on Feb. 10.
The game was tied 8-8 after a quarter, but Tuscaloosa Christian built a 20-11 advantage at the half. The Stallions fought back and took the lead in the fourth quarter, but their inability to hit free throws down the stretch opened the door for TCS to rally.
The Warriors drained back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute, turning a four-point deficit into a two-point lead. TCS fouled Marshall Christian’s Jaxon Peek on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Peek missed the first free throw, but he sank his second and third tries, tying the game and sending it into overtime.
MCA led 39-38 in the final overtime when it missed a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left. Tuscaloosa Christian cleared the rebound and hit the game-winning layup with eight seconds on the clock.
“Peyton’s team ended up 16-8,” Tracy Cheek said. “It was a great year for them. They were third in the north in 2A.”
