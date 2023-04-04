Marshall Medical Centers have two upcoming events – one that can save you money, and one that may allow you to save someone’s life.
Marshall Medical South Auxiliary will hold its $5 Jewelry Sale Thursday and Friday, April 6-7 in the POB classroom of the hospital in Boaz. To get there, enter through the POB entrance and take the elevator to the 1st floor or go in the main entrance of the hospital, turn right and follow the signs.
Sale hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday and 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday. All proceeds benefit the hospital. In addition to jewelry, there will be socks, backpacks, leggings, vests, scarves, knives, flashlights and phone chargers, and much more and everything is just $5.
The Marshall Cancer Care Center and Marshall Medical Center South will host three blood drives for Lifesouth, at 12:30-5 p.m. April 10 at the cancer center and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 11; and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12 at MMCS. All donors will receive a $10 Chick-fil-a gift card and will be registered in a drawing for a grand prize, a Samsonite three-piece luggage set.
