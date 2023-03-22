Guntersville senior stars Olivia Vandergriff and Brandon Fussell both made first team All-State in Class 5A on the 2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State Basketball Team, which was released Sunday.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee chose the team from nominations submitted by coaches and media members. First, second and third teams, along with honorable mention players, were selected in each classification.
Vandergriff earned first team All-State honors for the second year in a row. Fussell was a second team All-State selection in 2022. Fussell also made first team in 5A on the 2022 ASWA All-State Football Team, which was released last December.
Arab’s Lily Livingston, a sophomore, was chosen second team while teammate Bryleigh Bodine, a junior, earned honorable mention in 5A after leading the Knights to the Northeast Regional championship and a runner-up finish in the 5A State Tournament.
The ASWA prep committee selected Arab’s Brad Kitchens as 5A coach of the year. Kitchens, a Boaz and Snead State alumnus, guided the Knights to the brink of a State crown in only his second season at the helm.
Two Plainview players who live locally received recognition in 3A.
Jonah Williams, a senior who lives in the Painter community, made first team after helping the Bears win the State championship. His father, Stanley, is an assistant coach for the Bears.
Eighth-grader Sawyer Kate Hulgan, who lives in Albertville, made second team after leading her team to the 3A Elite Eight.
Former Albertville head coach Patrick Harding received 6A coach of the year honors after guiding Buckhorn to the State title. It was the first State crown of Harding’s 33-year coaching career.
