The annual Race To Remember is slated for April 14 and will be run on a newly-certified course.
Shepherd’s Cove Hospice announced the event will feature a newly certified USATF 5K Trail at Old Mill Park in Boaz.
“We are so excited,” said Angel Siggers of Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. “It’s exciting and wild this year with all the changes.”
Race to Remember proceeds help provide exceptional and equitable access to hospice and palliative care for those on their end-of-life journey as well as grief support for the family and caregivers.
This year’s race is a glow run and participants and supporters are urged to wear as much glow clothing as possible.
Siggers said the family friendly event will include a Kid’s Zone with children’s activities, food truck, live music and more.
Santa Fe will provide food to each paid participant. They will also have plates available for supporters, Siggers said. Coca-Cola, Kona Ice, Domino’s Pizza and A Little Something Special Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand.
“After the race we will have a concert and utilize the park,” Siggers said.
“Ben Smith with WHNT will be on hand for photos. We will have a photo booth. Bring your family out. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy the evening!”
Price paid includes entry to the race, one t-shirt and a race bib with ORION time tracking.
Packet pickup will be April 13 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice Community Room from 9 to 11 a.m. and at Old Mill Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and on April 14 at Old Mill Park from 9 to 11 a.m. and at 5:30 p.m.
The race will begin at 7 p.m. with registration cutoff at 6:45 p.m.
Awards to be given include Top 3 overall male and female 5K finishers; Top 2 male and female by age categories; and Top 3 1-mile finishers.
T-shirts are guaranteed for participants registered by April 1. Limited availability for extras on race day on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registrations are non-refundable.
The course map is available on the map tab at racetoremember.run.
For more information, call Angel Siggers at 256-891-7724 or email events@shepherdscove.org.
