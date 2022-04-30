On the diamond and in the classroom, Albertville’s Tristan Golden excelled. On Tuesday, that combination of academics and athletics led to the culmination of his high school career, inking with the Snead State baseball team in from of family, friends, and coaches at Albertville High School on Tuesday.
Golden, who surged during his senior season with the Aggies, will head to Snead State on a full academic scholarship, while joining the baseball team as a preferred walk-on. Golden is the second member of the Aggie baseball team to join the Parsons, along with senior teammate Alex Johnson, who signed just ahead of the 2022 baseball season.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Golden said of signing. “It’s something that I’ve wanted to do since I was in kindergarten, so it’s pretty awesome. The program that they’ve built is starting to come to fruition, they’re having a really good season so far, and the coaching staff there is amazing.”
Golden, who also excelled on the football field for the Aggies, was praised for his quiet leadership by his coaches, both on the field and in the halls of AHS.
“Tristan is one of those leaders by example” Albertville baseball coach Andrew Kinney said. “He doesn’t really say a lot, but he’s always on time, he’s going to do what he’s supposed to do, and he’s going to do what the coaches ask of him. He’s a leader in the classroom, he’s going on academics, he’s a leader on the field, a leader in the hallway, people follow what he does.”
Golden joins a Snead State baseball team that is 33-12 on the season, including 17-9 in ACCC play.
