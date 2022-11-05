Dozens gather in prayer for Marshall County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy

Dozens gathered Saturday evening to pray for Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Numerous Sheriff’s Office deputies, law enforcement officers from local police departments and friends and family of Guthrie gathered at Hosanna Fellowship church on Rose Road in Albertville at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Livestreamed on Facebook, Guthrie’s wife, Tammy, and daughter, Taylor, spoke to those in attendance by phone.
“You have no idea how much this means to us,” Tammy said. “We are so humble and grateful.
“I am waiting for him to wake up so he can see exactly how many people are praying for him, supporting him and love him.
“He’s going to kick my tail for getting him all this attention,” she joked.
Steve Guthrie fell ill with stomach pains Oct. 22 and was admitted to Marshall Medical Center South. By Oct. 24, his health took a sharp decline, and he was transported from MMCS to Huntsville Hospital where he remains in the ICU in critical condition and non-responsive. Recent tests show possible brain damage, family members said. His wife, Tammy, and daughter, Taylor, have been by his side throughout.
Several area businesses turned their signs and billboards into messages of hope beginning Thursday. Each sign simply read, “Pray for Steve.”
Additionally, Blessed Hope Church will start a healing prayer service Sunday at 11:15 a.m. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook on the Healing Prayer Service for Steve Guthrie page.
“We are claiming healing in the name of Jesus Christ,” said event coordinator Troy Blair. “The spirit realm needs to know that Steve’s time and work on Earth is not finished.”
Cole Higginbotham, Tammy’s son, said he was grateful for the large turnout Saturday night.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said. “I know we are asking for a miracle for (Steve). This is a miracle in itself.
“I hope God hears up there all the prayers going up tonight.”
Tonya Starr Etheridge, Tammy’s sister, said Steve is loved dearly.
“God is the only one who can heal Steve now,” she said. “I want God to hear us tonight loud and clear.
“Having you all here means so much to us all.”
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims called the group on speakerphone as he and his wife are suffering from the flu.
“We all know Jesus is in the healing business,” Sims said. “I believe in miracles. I’m not going to give up on those beliefs.
“Thank everyone who came out tonight. Know I am there with you in spirit and in prayer.”
Guthrie is active in the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 in Marshall County. He also helps coordinate Citizens Firearms Academy through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He is also a coordinator for the annual Shop With A Cop event. During the daylong event, area students in need are paired with a law enforcement officer for breakfast, a police car parade to Walmart in Guntersville complete with lights and sirens and shopping for Christmas presents. Once shopping is complete, the children take another ride back into Guntersville for lunch and reunification with family.
