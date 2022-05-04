A great way to show pride in your community is to help make it always look its best.
That’s long been the mission of Keep Albertville Beautiful, a local community organization that works to “increase economic and community development opportunities by enhancing the visual appeal of the city to citizens and visitors.”
Much like the flowers KAB plants around the city and downtown area, Chairman Sarah Hudgins said she is hoping to grow the group this year, both in size and service, especially after being somewhat dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the last few years with COVID, we really haven’t been able to do as much,” Hudgins told The Reporter. “So, this year, we’re just really trying to get the ball rolling again.”
She said KAB is ramping up to bring new plants and flowers to downtown Albertville and that it is also in charge of caring for the landscaping around the signs at the city’s entrances. So while keeping common public places looking their best is a priority for the group, Hudgins said they’re hoping to do more for the people of Albertville.
“I know we’ve had our limitations in the past few years, so we’re really trying to bring back KAB as more of an integrated part of the city, not just planting the plants but the overall beautification of the city,” she said.
Hudgins said KAB has partnered with the City of Albertville’s code enforcement officer, Matt Evans, to get a better idea of what, where and when the city needs help, be it litter pick up or yard maintenance.
“If there’s someone that’s struggling with their yard or anything like that, we want to be more integrated into the community and also provide education for people in how to make their property more appealing and that in turn will affect the overall look of the city.”
Hudgins is planning to restart holding community cleanup events like KAB has done in the past members of the community and local churches all in effort to help Albertville put its “best face forward” to be attractive to visitors, new business and residents.
To encourage residents and businesses to maintain their own spaces, KAB regularly gives out awards to the home and business property each month that has made an effort to beautify.
“It’s really about how they’ve transformed their property — if they have new landscaping, if a business’s exterior has been updated, if they’re really taking pride in the appearance of their property,” she said.
Hudgins said she and the other 24 members of KAB are always on the lookout for homes and businesses to consider for the award, but they also encourage others to make nominations.
“With our members, we try to look out throughout the area, but we would love if anybody has someone in their neighborhood or a local business that they have seen as they drive by and are appreciative of their efforts, we’d love to hear from them,” she said.
Hudgins said she plans to release some information about how the public can get involved with upcoming beautification projects, but she also encouraged anyone interested in joining KAB or learning more about the organization to come to the monthly meetings, held every second Tuesday of the month at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
