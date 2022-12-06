BOAZ, Ala. — Santa Claus rounded out a host of participants in the annual Boaz Christmas Parade on Friday night to officially ring in the Christmas season.
After the parade concluded, city officials, Santa and the public then gathered in Old Mill Park to sing carols and light up the Christmas tree.
Before the tree was lit, Boaz Mayor David Dyar expressed what a special time of year this was, and also how fortunate the city was to host such events.
First Baptist Church of Boaz led the singing of Christmas carols on the Old Mill Park stage, followed by several other performances to close out the evening.
