Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater has announced its first major event for the upcoming concert season which will include several country music and bluegrass favorites.
On June 10-11, the amphitheater will play host to the American Made Music festival featuring headlining artists Martina McBride, Diamond Rio, Dailey & Vincent, Jimmy Fortune and more, to be announced soon. The American Made series will include five dates with SMPA being the kickoff concert event.
VIP tickets are available now, and tickets for the general public are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Jan. 14 . All tickets can be purchased at sandmountainamphitheater.com.
The festivals are presented by Springer Mountain Farms, which continues a long and ongoing partnership with the group Dailey & Vincent and built by APEX Entertainment Management in tandem with local promoters and operators.
“I can’t begin to explain how excited I am for Dailey & Vincent to announce our American Made Music Festivals,” said member Jamie Dailey. “We look very forward to bringing our fans five festivals with different line ups of artists including yours truly. We’ve always believed in working hard to bring our fans different experiences and, along with our team, sponsors and world class promoters, we believe you will enjoy these beautiful venues with American Made Music from some of the best in the country, bluegrass, gospel and comedy genres.”
“We’re excited to invite fans to join us as we present some of the best music and entertainment in America at some of the nicest venues,” added member Darrin Vincent. “Jamie and I, along with a few of our dearest friends, will bring memorable musical experience fans will love. The venues are easy to access and offer local accommodations and activities for the entire family.”
The festival series will serve as an extension of the group’s three-time Emmy Nominated TV show, The Dailey & Vincent Show (currently airing on Circle Network, previously airing on RFD-TV). Artists who have appeared on the show, like Dailey & Vincent themselves, are “the best of country, bluegrass and gospel this side of heaven,” said USA Today. Guests have included Vince Gill, Trace Adkins, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Easton Corbin, The Oak Ridge Boys, Dan Tyminski, Bill Anderson, Jake Hoot, Jimmy Fortune, Jeannie Seely, The Malpass Brothers, and more. The nationally televised and variety hour has long served as an example of the group’s brand. Since their inception, Dailey & Vincent’s unique marriage of genres has made them three-time GRAMMY nominees in country, bluegrass, a gospel record, and garnered nine #1 Billboard charting records.
