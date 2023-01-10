Albertville High School Resource Officer Jon Bearden holds a soft spot in his heart for a baby he’s dubbed “Little Man” following a frightening incident during Saturday’s middle school basketball tournament.
Amidst the hustle and bustle, cheering and clapping, bouncing balls and dramatic shots, Bearden was called upon to help a choking child.
“I was in uniform working security for the basketball tournament,” he said.
“I was standing near the front doors when a woman came running down from the bleachers holding a tiny, tiny baby. She kept saying he wasn’t breathing, and she needed help.”
As a father of two and a longtime police officer, CPR was a skill he was well acquainted with.
“I assessed him real quick, knew he wasn’t breathing or responding at this point, so I flipped him over and did some back blows,” Bearden said. “I don’t know what came out, if anything, but we got him stimulated enough he let out a cry.
“If we are crying, we are breathing! He was such a tiny little thing.
“It was the best-case scenario.”
Albertville Fire and Rescue medics and an ambulance from Marshall Health Systems were summoned to the scene and arrived within minutes.
Bearden said medics checked on the baby and the parents requested the child be transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. The Marshall Medical unit took the child and mother to the hospital.
Bearden said he had not met the mother prior to Saturday, and she has requested her name not be mentioned publicly, however, he has been in contact with her since Saturday.
“I just talked to her a little while ago,” Bearden said Monday afternoon, “and she said the baby is doing well and they hope to be discharged from the hospital this afternoon.
“Little Man is doing good and that’s what we want to hear.”
AMS Assistant Principal Matt West was acting as an administrator at the tournament and was standing next to Bearden when the mother approached them.
Bearden took the child from the mother and asked West to call for help.
“I’m not going to lie, I was frozen and speechless as this was happening,” West said. “I began to make the call and was so scared mentally that I forgot the number to 100 for a moment.
“In a matter of seconds, I heard the baby crying. Albertville EMT were there is a matter of minutes and the baby was transported to Huntsville for evaluation.
“I count myself lucky to work with law enforcement and have befriended many over the years and honestly take them for granted.
“These guys are special and we owe them an extreme debt of gratitude.”
West termed Bearden a hero.
“He was a hero today for one little boy … and a big one,” West said.
Bearden said he learned CPR as part of his duties with the police department and also as a parent.
“I’ve never had to do CPR on a baby that small before,” Bearden said. “I have two kids of my own, and they have gotten choked before. I’ve had to perform CPR on adults before, it’s just kind of a line of duty thing.”
Bearden and his wife, Kimberley, have two children, Natalee, 5, and Nixon, 2.
“They keep me on my toes,” Bearden said. “But it is so much fun.
“Parenting is scary at times. You have to stay calm in the moment.
“This is a rewarding job, particularly when you are able to help someone. That is why I started working at the schools, because I wanted to help kids. I’ve worked with them from all ages, from Pre-K to seniors in high school. It’s a rewarding job I wouldn’t change for the world!”
Albertville Fire and Rescue Deputy EMS Chief Richard Soper said his department offers CPR classes for the public on an as-needed or as-requested basis.
Local businesses, physician’s offices, day cares or others may call Albertville Fire Station No. 1 at 256-891-8230 to request a class. The minimum number for a class is five participants, Soper said.
Guntersville Fire Department has a CPR class slated for Jan. 21 beginning at 8 a.m. at Station No. 1. Email matthew.gant@guntersvilleal.gov for information or to register for the class.
Boaz Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Beck said his office will also schedule classes as needed or as requested. Call the fire station at 256-593-8488 for more information.
