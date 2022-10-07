SARDIS CITY, Ala. — A Boaz family is mourning the loss of their loved one in a fatal wreck Tuesday morning.
Deanne Johnson Pool said her sister, Donna Lynn Johnson, died after the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck by a dump truck at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sardis Cutoff Road and U.S. 431.
Pool said her sister was riding in a vehicle driven by a caretaker who apparently pulled out in front of a dump truck. The truck struck Johnson’s side of the vehicle in a T-bone fashion. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sardis Police Chief Will Alexander said Tuesday afternoon the two-vehicle wreck sent the driver of Johnson’s vehicle to Huntsville Hospital by medical helicopter with what were considered life-threatening injuries. Her name and condition were unknown at the time of this publication.
The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, Alexander said.
Traffic was shut down for several hours as the accident was investigated, and the wreckage cleared.The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Sardis Fire Department and Boaz Fire Department assisted at the scene, Alexander said.
Attempts to get an update on the accident from Alexander were unsuccessful as of press time Friday.
Pool characterized her sister as mentally handicapped but as a “sweet, beautiful soul with the mind of a young child.” She said Johnson suffered severe medical issues as a child, leaving her with the mental capacity of a child.
“Donna was a truly beautiful and irreplaceable soul,” Pool said. “Donna was truly special because she’d survived so much and she loved with the pure heart of a child.
“She never drove a car. She never dated. She never got to experience a normal life, but her life was far from small because she brought so much joy to so many and she taught us all how to truly live and love.”
Pool said her world dimmed upon hearing of Johnson’s death.
“It was truly an honor to know Donna and to learn from her,” Pool said. “While the world is darker and smaller without her, my heart is bigger, brighter and a much better place because it’s filled with her memories, her love and the valuable lessons she taught me.”
