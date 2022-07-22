I mentioned last month that it has been on my heart to discuss the handling of hurdles in our lives in a way that pleases the Lord. To do this, I have asked a very talented athlete from DAR High School, Lauren Buchanan, for help. She has blessed me with some nuggets of wisdom when it comes to physically scaling hurdles, and I pray that it blesses you as it translates spiritually.
This month we will look at how good form can carry you over each obstacle with grace.
Part Two- Form
According to Lauren: “Good form is the foundation of hurdling. Knowing and understanding what your body needs to be doing and how it must move in order to run a hurdle correctly. If you have good form, then that makes your race better. It puts you in a better position to win because you have the form that other runners don’t. You are more likely to do good in your race if you are under control.”
There is something about good form and fundamentals. No matter what your life consists of – sports, school, work, relationships, etc.—the fundamentals are essential. If we don’t take time to lay the groundwork of foundational knowledge, what we use to build upon it is irrelevant.
There is a specific technique used in hurdling; it isn’t something one can just do by how it feels in the moment. Consistent success begins with “knowing and understanding what your body needs to be doing.”
Good form combines your knowledge and understanding with the actual practice of it.
It is basically putting your money where your mouth is, or in this case...putting your body where your mind is.
As I ponder what this could mean for me in life, it makes me think about hurdles I have faced recently. There were situations that were contrary to normal life, and they threatened to send me into somewhat of a tailspin. So how did good form apply?
How does knowing and understanding what I should be doing help me?
How does putting into practice what I know help?
How does controlling my actions help me to endure and make it to the other side smoothly?
As I ask these questions it hits me—good form is exactly what helps me endure the obstacles and make it to the other side gracefully!
Knowing the Word of the Lord and His will in each situation is great.
But putting this knowledge and understanding into play is the gamechanger.
Moreover, walking in self-control guides us in choosing the correct responses in each situation.
When we choose what is right rather than what we feel like doing, the obstacles become more like opportunities. I encourage you to take each “opportunity” today to practice good form...and just watch how the Lord empowers you to scale each hurdle with His grace.
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
