Fussell is a 5A finalist

Guntersville’s Brandon Fussell is an ASWA Player of the Year finalist for the first time in his legendary career.

Guntersville’s Class 5A All-State senior players Olivia Vandergriff and Brandon Fussell have been chosen as Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year finalists for the 2022-23 basketball season.

The awards are sponsored by Alfa Insurance.

The winners, Super All-State and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named at an April 6 luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.

Vandergriff, a Lipscomb signee, won 5A Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The complete list of finalists for 2022-23 are:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Julie Nekolna, Holtville

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian

Naomi Jones, Jackson

Chloe Siegel, Deshler

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Briley Merrill, Ranburne

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Timya Thurman, Linden

A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba

AISA GIRLS

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep

Takayla Davis, Glenwood

CLASS 7A BOYS

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills

Labaron Philon, Baker

CLASS 6A BOYS

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

Caleb White, Pinson Valley

CLASS 5A BOYS

Austin Cross, Charles Henderson

Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville

CLASS 4A BOYS

KJ Anderson, Deshler

John Broom, Jacksonville

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville

CLASS 3A BOYS

Alex Odam, Piedmont

Luke Smith, Plainview

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill

CLASS 2A BOYS

Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville

Jacob St. Clair, Sand Rock

Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain

CLASS 1A BOYS

Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville

AISA BOYS

Lukas Holman, Glenwood

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott

Jacob Wilson, Macon-East

