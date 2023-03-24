Guntersville’s Class 5A All-State senior players Olivia Vandergriff and Brandon Fussell have been chosen as Alabama Sports Writers Association Player of the Year finalists for the 2022-23 basketball season.
The awards are sponsored by Alfa Insurance.
The winners, Super All-State and Mr. and Miss Basketball will be named at an April 6 luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center.
Vandergriff, a Lipscomb signee, won 5A Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
The complete list of finalists for 2022-23 are:
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Syriah Daniels, Auburn
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Julie Nekolna, Holtville
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian
Naomi Jones, Jackson
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Briley Merrill, Ranburne
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Timya Thurman, Linden
A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba
AISA GIRLS
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
Takayla Davis, Glenwood
CLASS 7A BOYS
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills
Labaron Philon, Baker
CLASS 6A BOYS
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
Caleb White, Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A BOYS
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson
Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville
CLASS 4A BOYS
KJ Anderson, Deshler
John Broom, Jacksonville
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville
CLASS 3A BOYS
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Luke Smith, Plainview
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill
CLASS 2A BOYS
Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville
Jacob St. Clair, Sand Rock
Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain
CLASS 1A BOYS
Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville
AISA BOYS
Lukas Holman, Glenwood
Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott
Jacob Wilson, Macon-East
