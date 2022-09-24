BOAZ, Ala. — As city clerk/treasurer, Jill Bright has seen the city of Boaz grow and change in ways she never thought possible, and she’s played a pivotal role in the evolution. But come Friday, Sept. 30, Bright will step away after 14 years to watch from the sidelines.
With 25 years of working for the city under her belt, Bright has decided to retire from her post. Beginning Oct. 1, current assistant city clerk Beth Stephens will step into her position.
Bright first began working for the city at age 21, she said. She started out processing business licenses before moving into accounting work. Then, after a few
years as assistant city clerk, Bright was appointed to the dual position of city clerk/treasurer in 2008.
“As clerk, I’m the keeper of all the minutes from council meetings,” Bright said. “As treasurer, I handle all of the money, making sure checks are done correctly, everything is paid and all of the paperwork is right… When we get bonds for big projects, I work to get all of the paperwork in order to get those done, too.
“It’s been an honor to serve as city clerk and treasurer for the last 14 years,” she said, “and really get to see this city go through a lot of phases — from a point in time when we were really struggling financially to now, where we’re really doing well as a city. I’ve had a really great time.”
In addition to her job-specific duties, Bright also did her best to be active within the community. She is a former ambassador of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce and former member of Altrusa International of Boaz.
One of Bright’s biggest annual projects involved working with the city of Albertville to conduct the Albertville vs. Boaz Blood Drive.
“We’ve been doing it for nearly 20 years now,” Bright said. “It’s always fun to work with the city of Albertville and their city clerk, Phyllis Webb, for the good of our community.”
When asked what she will miss most about working for the city, Bright said it would be the people.
“I’ll definitely miss the people,” she said. “In my role, I was able to interact with so many people every day. And we’ve got a great group of department heads here now, and so leaving them is a little difficult, but I know they’ll all be great without me.”
A graduate of Sardis High School, Bright is native to Sand Mountain. After she attended Snead State Community College, Bright worked at a bank before taking a job with the city.
Bright is the spouse of Shane Bright, who teaches ninth grade English at Boaz High School, and mother of their 23-year-old son, Garrett.
As for what comes after retirement, Bright said she and her family would be doing a little more traveling. Their first stop?
“We’re going to Disney World,” she smiled. “Saying that makes me feel like I won the Super Bowl or something.”
Bright also hopes to grow her skin care business — Bright Side of Beautiful Skin.
