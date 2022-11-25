TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn hit the gridiron, toss out the records, statistics and things such as point spreads, or the supposed “odds-on favorite.”
Last year, the Crimson Tide entered the Iron Bowl at 10-1 overall and were considered 20-point road favorites over a 6-5 Auburn squad, according to oddsmakers. But Alabama barely squeaked out a 24-22 win after four overtime periods.
On Saturday, No. 8 Alabama (9-2) and Auburn (5-6) will square off again for the 87th time since the rivalry began in 1893. The Crimson Tide leads the series all-time 48-37-1.
Alabama has won the last two meetings, and six out of the last eight.
Saturday’s regular season finale will mark just the 12th time the Iron Bowl has been played in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the 14th meeting all-time at Tuscaloosa. Auburn has won seven of those matchups. However, led by head coach Nick Saban, the Tide is 6-1 against the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Saban will be coaching his 21st game against Auburn as a head coach, but his 16th as Alabama’s program leader. He is 10-5 while with the Tide.
“This is one of the greatest rivalry games in college football,” Saban said during a press conference Monday, Nov. 21. “Most every team in rivalry games, it’s part of their legacy in terms of how did they do in the rivalry game. And this is one of the biggest ones, and it means a lot to a lot of people in our state. It means a lot to us, our players and our fans, and we’re going to do the best job we can to get ready for this game.”
On the other side, interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will be facing Alabama for the first time as a head coach. The former Auburn running back will also be the first Black head coach in Iron Bowl history.
“What a blessing it is, and this has kind of been like this my whole life,” Williams told reporters Monday. “I’m sure later on I will reflect on it and truly, truly enjoy it. Right now, I’m just in the moment. I’m just doing what I can each and every day. I know the responsibility of having that or being the first of any to do anything. I’m honored and blessed. I give credit to the people that before me that paved the way for myself to have this opportunity. Lord knows there’s a lot of guys that look just like me that actually can do a doggone good job in this seat. So, I’m honored. I’m just in the moment and chopping wood and just trying to win a ballgame. That’s it. That’s all I’m focused on right now.”
Looking forward to the game, Williams said getting players motivated shouldn’t be difficult. There is much to play for, despite a 5-6 record.
“Look, there’s no magical words, there’s no magical speech that I can give or these coaches. It’s the Iron Bowl,” Williams said. “That’s basically what I’m telling my guys. If they can’t get up for this game this week, for these seniors, their last game that they’re going to be able to put on that uniform, these 24 seniors, then something is wrong. Truly it feels like a lot of stuff that is understood really doesn’t need to be said. I’m looking for our guys to come out and fight and compete, and we’re not backing down at all.
“I think that as a staff and as a team, we’re excited to have this challenge in front of us to play not only one of the best teams, but one of the best coaches that has ever coached college football,” he added. “So, we are fired up and looking forward to the atmosphere at Bryant-Denny Stadium.”
A win Saturday for the Tigers would mean “everything,” Williams said.
“For one, it’s the last time for a lot of these guys,” he said. “It’s the last time that they’re ever going to play football. This game of football is so special. It’s why you all are here. It’s why I got the opportunity to be here at Auburn. It’s why a lot of these guys in this locker room, these coaches, why we’re all together. Because of that ball. A lot of these guys’ identities are wrapped up into ball. To go out as a winner against your rival and in the Iron Bowl. What better way is there to go out. I know those guys all want their legacy to be solidified here. What better way to go out with a bang. Wow, that’d be pretty cool.”
Saban said he believed Williams had done a “really, really good job” of coaching the Tigers over the last three games.
“They run the ball effectively. They’ve got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback’s a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC,” Saban said. “Their defense is very, very aggressive. (Owen) Pappoe is a really good inside backer. (Derick) Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They’re very good on special teams. This is a very challenging game for us, and our players are going to have to do a great job of getting prepared to play as well as we’ve played all season.”
Alabama would secure its 15th straight 10-win season with a victory over the Tigers and remain just outside the College Football Playoff hunt.
A win for Auburn would keep the Tigers’ bowl eligible and perhaps avoid back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1998-1999.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS and broadcast on the radio, including the Alabama Sports Network on FM 92.7 and the Auburn Sports Network on FM 95.9.
