Guntersville standout Olivia Vandergriff’s big season got even bigger Thursday afternoon in Montgomery.
The junior sharpshooter, fresh off helping lead the Wildcats to the first girl’s basketball state title in school history, was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
She becomes the first player in Guntersville history to be named the Player of the Year.
Vandergriff, who was named First-Team All-State following the conclusion of the season, edged out Shaniah Nunn of Fairfield, and Je’Nyian Silas of Lee-Huntsville for the honor.
Vandergriff was one of the top scorers in the state this past season, averaging over 21 points per game on the year, including a 41-point performance in the Sub-Regional round against Douglas, then averaging 27 points per game in the Regional Tournament at Douglas.
Prior to Thursday’s honor, Vandergriff was named First-Team All-State, Area MVP, Regional MVP, and State Finals MVP, leading the Wildcats to a 30-5 mark on the season.
Vandergriff connected on over 150 3-pointers for the season, and collected over 100 steals on the defensive end.
In addition to Vandergriff’s honor, Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill was honored on Thursday after previously being named the 5A Coach of the Year by the AWSA.
Other awards handed out at Thursday’s banquet including the honors for Mr. an Miss Basketball, along with the Super All-State teams, the Top-5 players in the state regardless of class.
Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards.
Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Steele averaged 17.3 points for the Trojans, who finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.
Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-foot-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.
Plainview’s Cole Millican was honored Thursday by being named the 3A Player of the Year for the Bears, becoming one of just a handful of players in state history to win back-to-back Player of the Year honors.
The full honors from Thursday are as follows:
MISS BASKETBALL
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
MR. BASKETBALL
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
SUPER ALL-STATE
(top 5 players regardless of classification)
GIRLS
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Molly Heard, Pisgah
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
BOYS
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Labaron Philon, Baker
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
GIRLS
7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover
6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah
1A: Timya Thurman, Linden
AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
BOYS
7A: Labaron Philon, Baker
6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston
3A: Cole Millican, Plainview
2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield
1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen
AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy
