Olivia Vandergriff Kenny Hill
Courtesy Guntersville Girls Basketball

Guntersville standout Olivia Vandergriff’s big season got even bigger Thursday afternoon in Montgomery.

The junior sharpshooter, fresh off helping lead the Wildcats to the first girl’s basketball state title in school history, was named the Class 5A Player of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

She becomes the first player in Guntersville history to be named the Player of the Year.

Vandergriff, who was named First-Team All-State following the conclusion of the season, edged out Shaniah Nunn of Fairfield, and Je’Nyian Silas of Lee-Huntsville for the honor.

Vandergriff was one of the top scorers in the state this past season, averaging over 21 points per game on the year, including a 41-point performance in the Sub-Regional round against Douglas, then averaging 27 points per game in the Regional Tournament at Douglas.

Prior to Thursday’s honor, Vandergriff was named First-Team All-State, Area MVP, Regional MVP, and State Finals MVP, leading the Wildcats to a 30-5 mark on the season.

Vandergriff connected on over 150 3-pointers for the season, and collected over 100 steals on the defensive end.

In addition to Vandergriff’s honor, Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill was honored on Thursday after previously being named the 5A Coach of the Year by the AWSA.

Other awards handed out at Thursday’s banquet including the honors for Mr. an Miss Basketball, along with the Super All-State teams, the Top-5 players in the state regardless of class.

Hazel Green’s Samiya Steele and McGill-Toolen’s Barry Dunning Jr. won the state of Alabama’s top high school basketball awards.

Dunning was named Mr. Basketball and Steele was named Miss Basketball by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

They were honored at a banquet presented by ALFA Insurance and the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Steele averaged 17.3 points for the Trojans, who finished 35-0 and won a fifth straight Class 6A championship. The 5-foot-8 guard, a two-time All-State player, is an Alabama State signee.

Dunning posted averages of 25.3 points and 12.9 rebounds, helping the Yellow Jackets to a 30-5 season and a Class 6A semifinal berth. The 6-foot-6 forward is a three-time All-State player who has signed with Arkansas.

Plainview’s Cole Millican was honored Thursday by being named the 3A Player of the Year for the Bears, becoming one of just a handful of players in state history to win back-to-back Player of the Year honors.

The full honors from Thursday are as follows:

MISS BASKETBALL

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

MR. BASKETBALL

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen 

SUPER ALL-STATE

(top 5 players regardless of classification)

GIRLS

Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Molly Heard, Pisgah

Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

Aniya Hubbard, Hoover

BOYS

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

Labaron Philon, Baker

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

Antonio Kite, Anniston

Anthony Johnson, Midfield

CLASS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

GIRLS

7A: Reniya Kelly, Hoover

6A: Samiya Steele, Hazel Green

5A: Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

4A: Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler

3A: Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian

2A: Molly Heard, Pisgah

1A: Timya Thurman, Linden

AISA: Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood

BOYS

7A: Labaron Philon, Baker

6A: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen

5A: Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley

4A: Antonio Kite, Anniston

3A: Cole Millican, Plainview

2A: Anthony Johnson, Midfield

1A: Will Bonner, Belgreen

AISA: Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.