I’ve known brothers Scott and Mike Dixon for many years, but I’d never had the opportunity to meet their No. 1 fan — their mother, Annie — until the last Thursday of December, when she stopped by our office to renew her subscription.
“I can’t do without my paper,” Mrs. Dixon said, and I thanked her for her comment. Our staff appreciates all our print and digital subscribers, and we pledge to continue serving them — and those who buy The Reporter from our racks or dealers — to the best of our abilities.
I’ve never taken our subscribers or readers for granted during my career with The Reporter, and I never intend to. I’m thankful to live in a community where the newspaper remains a vital part of the fabric of everyday life.
The Reporter turns 68 in 2023, and it’s possible there are some folks who have been subscribers since the first edition rolled off the press in 1955. I can assure you that our owner, Patrick Graham, is committed to keeping our paper rolling off the press, as we have no intentions of eliminating our print edition.
I didn’t ask Mrs. Dixon how long she’d been a subscriber. She talked about the things she enjoyed the most in The Reporter and about some of the things she missed, like coupons we no longer receive to share with you.
I wish Mrs. Dixon and everyone who reads our paper a safe, healthy and happy New Year.
Pick-em contest winner
The Reporter’s circulation manager, Mark Gilliland, capitalized on a strong showing in bowl season to win first place in the 2022 Reporter Pick-em Contest.
The final standings, including records for bowl picks round one, bowl picks round two and overall record, are:
Mark, 13-2, 8-7, 194-76
Jerry O’Neal, 5-10, 9-6, 190-80
Shannon J. Allen, 11-4, 7-8, 189-81
Abigail Cline, 8-7, 11-4, 185-85
Ricky Smith, 11-4, 8-7, 185-85
Taylor Beck, 9-6, 10-5, 184-86
Jonathan Bottomlee, 11-4, 9-6, 181-89
Mark is leaving our staff at the end of next week, as he and his family are moving to Plymouth, Illinois where he’s accepted the pastorate of First Baptist Church of Plymouth.
Mark has done a terrific job for us in his time here, and we wish him nothing but the best as he moves to the Land of Lincoln. I pray the Lord will richly bless Mark’s ministry at FBC Plymouth.
We’ve already said goodbye to Taylor Beck, whose second tenure as our editor ended Dec. 30. Taylor started this week as marketing and communications coordinator for Snead State Community College.
Best wishes to Taylor in his new job. I’m confident he’ll knock it out of the park for Snead State just like he did for us.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
