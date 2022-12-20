An Albertville man faces charges after police found him inside a truck he allegedly tried to steal.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officers from Crossville Police Department responded to County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community for a report of a male subject possibly attempting to seal a vehicle.
Once on scene, officers found David Michael Holcomb, 47, of Albertville, intoxicated and sitting inside a truck on the property. The truck’s interior was damaged.
Following a brief struggle, Holcomb was removed from the truck and arrested, charged with public lewdness, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public intoxication. Following further investigation by DeKalb County Criminal Investigators, Holcomb was additionally charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.
“We would like to thank Crossville Police Department for their assistance at the scene,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “The quick response by both agencies helped to bring this case to a close.”
