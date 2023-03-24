Back when I was growing up, women couldn’t get click on Amazon and order a tube of lipstick and they didn’t rush to Wal-mart if they needed a bottle of lotion. They had to wait for that familiar knock on the door and those dearly loved words…”Avon lady calling”.
Since 1887, Avon ladies were the bearer of all things a woman needed to make herself ...and her family…look and smell wonderful. And she brought them right to your front door twice a month. In those early years, only a handful of females traveled by buggy selling their wares, but by the early 1970s, there were over six million women selling Avon products worldwide. It was the leading company in the cosmetic industry with sales topping in at over one billion dollars.
When I was a little girl, our Avon lady was Mrs. Fannie Staton from Albertville. She visited us in Rabbit Town on a regular basis and I enjoyed her coming over as much as I loved eating homegrown tomatoes in June. Whenever I saw her car pull into our drive, I raced inside to see what all she had for us in her big vinyl bag.
Mrs. Staton dressed impeccably and smelled amazing. She wore what she sold from lipstick to perfume. On each visit, she gave us a few little sample packets of products to try and she also had full size bottles of the newest perfumes for us to smell.
She brought us the most recent catalog with all the current items and I loved flipping through those glossy pages and picking out what I wished Mother would order for me. I knew that one item at a time was all I was allowed to get, though, so I usually chose a clear lip gloss in an ice cream shaped tube or something that smelled like strawberries.
We belonged to the Church of God denomination and in those days, the women didn’t wear make-up, so the pages containing lip stick, eye-shadow and rouge were off limits for me to choose from. But, even though we didn’t buy the cosmetics, Momma still used several products from Avon and ordered regularly from Mrs. Staton. She loved their lotion and hand cream…she preferred the Rich Moisture over the Vita Moist…and she kept us stocked with plenty of the Skin So Soft bath oil.
Mother liked several of the perfumes from Avon…there were scents like Bird of Paradise, Charisma, Moonwind, Hawaiian White Ginger and Honeysuckle, which I loved. You could order your favorite fragrance in a decorative glass bottle or get it in a cream sachet, a fragranced mist or a perfumed rollette, which was my favorite. There was also soap and perfumed talc in every scent.
Daddy even liked Avon…he used the Wild Country after shave and Momma picked out a different glass decanter each time she ordered it for him.
Sometimes, it came in a brown pipe or a golden retriever dog and there were several variations of Ford T-model cars. She also got him the soap on a rope in the same scent as well as the roll-on deodorant.
After we made our bi-weekly selections, Mrs. Staton wrote down our new order in a little receipt book, packed up her stuff and headed to the next customer. She always left a book, though, with her name and number written on the back cover along with the last date to order from it…just in case Momma decided to add something else.
I remember a couple times when Mrs. Staton was sick and couldn’t visit, so we made a special trip to town to pick up our order and get a new catalog. I was always amazed going inside her small house. She had rows and rows of Avon products lined up neatly on shelves in a spare room. I was more excited than a kid in a candy store and couldn’t imagine having that many perfumes, lotions and lip glosses to choose from on a daily basis. Avon gave women all across the world a chance to earn a paycheck and to make a good, honest living. When I was grown with children of my own, I decided to follow in Mrs. Staton’s footsteps and try my hand at selling the famous beauty products. It lasted only about six months and I bought way more than I sold.
My family of five sure did smell good though during my role as a beauty consultant and all three of my toddlers discovered what those tiny tubes of lipstick tasted like.
In our current world of hi-tech internet, Avon has sadly fallen behind the times here in the United States. Over 88% of its revenue comes from overseas markets and stocks have plummeted as the company has changed ownership several times in the past few decades.
While there are still Avon representatives on five continents and in over one hundred countries, there aren’t many still around here today.
While writing this column, I decided to go online and see what products were still available since no Avon lady has knocked on my door in almost thirty years.
I was surprised to see several old favorites were still around…skin-so-soft bath oil and honeysuckle bubble bath. I even found some Wild Country roll on deodorant…I may order that for Larry.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.