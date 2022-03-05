Birmingham -- For the first time in program history, the Guntersville Wildcats are queens of the court.
The Wildcats built an early lead, then held on down the stretch, capped by a blocked shot from Lainie Phillips to preserve a 40-37 win over Lee-Huntsville, and the first State Championship in team history. The Wildcats ended the season on an 18-game winning streak, and completes a two-year turnaround that saw Guntersville lose 13-straight games before Hill took over in the summer of 2020.
"It's overwhelming," head coach Kenny Hill said. "This is the first state title in Guntersville girls basketball history. We felt like, these first three years, and this is Year 2, that we had a shot. We thought we had a shot last year, we definitely thought we had a shot this year. I always told them nothing's promised, don't look at, 'we're juniors and sophomores, we got next year,' no you need to get it now, because tomorrow is not promised. These ladies have worked, they went through some trials, some adversity, even in this game there was a lot of adversity. They handled it and they led beginning to end.
Olivia Vandergriff scored 15 points on her way to being named Tournament MVP, Tazi Harris had 13 points and 17 rebounds, her second-straight double-double in Birmingham.
Leading by three with 11 seconds left, the Wildcats put pressure on the Generals on the inbound to get the clock moving. With Phillips square in front of the Lee shooter who pulled up for a game-tying 3-point attempt, Phillips timed her block perfectly, knocking down the shot and securing the championship.
"We were just saying, 'This is our game, we're not going to let them take it away from us,'" Vandergriff said of the team's mindset before the final possession. "We've worked extremely hard, and we knew that in that moment we just were completely locked in and we knew we were going to be state champs.
"Lainie Phillips, she played great defense, she got a hand on the ball, and then Brylee Hill she secured the ball, those two, their defense finished that possession out for us and won us the game."
In what was almost a repeat of Wednesday's semifinal win over Charles Henderson, the Wildcats controlled play for the better part of three quarters, stretching their lead to as much as 15 with just over 90 second remaining in the third, before Lee made their move and made the Wildcats sweat to the finish.
But Lee, who were also seeking their first championship, close the third in a hurry. After making just 5 of 35 shots to that point, the Generals then hit four of their next five to close within 30-22 after three.
The pushed continued in the fourth where the Generals got the opening basket and a free throw to make it a five-point game. Ivey Marsh scored on Guntersville's next possession, but a three from Lee's Je'Nyiah Silas and a layup at the rim sandwiched around a Phillips free throw cut the lead to three before Silas fouled out on an inbound play after a free throw.
After both teams missed free throws, Harris grabbed an offensive rebound, and scored on the putback to strech the lead back to four at 35-31 with 3:40 to play. Another Lee layup cut it to two once again.
Vandergriff then hit a pair of free throws to make it 37-33, only to be answered by another tough drive from Lee making it 37-35 Guntersville with 2:17 to play. From there, Lee turned it over on back to back possession via travel, but were kept alive after Guntersville went just 1 of 3 on the ensuing free throws. With under 30 seconds to play, Lee forced a steal as Guntersville gained halfcourt, seeing Lonan Harris hit a runner for Lee to make it 38-37.
Vandergriff again showed her calm, knocking down a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to three, guaranteeing no worse than overtime, and setting the stage Phillips' block, which was then recovered by Brylee Hill dribbled out the clock, setting off the celebration.
"We were just playing the percentages," Hill said of the last possession. "I knew they were shooting a very low percentage from three. So I just felt like if we had a hand in their face it was going to be tough. And if they made it, we would just go to overtime is how I look at it."
https://twitter.com/RonSMRSports/status/1500146785829937160
In the early going, both teams with the exception of Olivia Vandergriff struggled shooting. Vandergriff opened the scoring with a deep 3-pointer, a convert at the rim, and an and-one play for all eight Wildcat points in the opening period. Outside of Vandergriff, the Wildcats were 0-9 from the field.
While Vandergriff warmed up, the Guntersville defense locked down, forcing eight Lee turnovers in the opening period and holding the Generals to just 1 of 11 shooting. Tazi Harris cleaned up on the inside, snagging seven rebounds in the first frame helping Guntersville to an 8-3 lead after one.
In the second, the Guntersville defense contined to be the story while Harris began to heat up down low on offense.
The Wildcats forced six more Lee turnovers, bringing the first half total to 14. Harris and Lainie Phillips converted back-to-back baskets to make it 12-3 before Lee connected on a 3-pointer, ending a more than six minute stretch without scoring. The Generals were just 3 of 19 from the field in the opening half and 1 of 10 on long tries.
Harris continued to work down low, totaling seven in the second as the Wildcats enjoyed a 12-5 edge in the period to take a 20-8 lead into the locker room, capped by her retrieving a loose ball off a blocked shot, and converting a layup at the buzzer.
"Honestly I don't really have any words," Harris said. This is problem the best feeling I've ever had, ever, in my life. I just knew that I really wanted to win, and I had to get every rebound I could possibly get, every 50-50 ball, everything."
Out of the break, both teams began to find their stride on offense, with Lee getting the first points of the half, only to be answered by a pair of Marsh 3-pointers, giving her eight poitns for the game.
Jada Colley keyed the Lee comeback attempt in the third, scoring seven of her 10 points in the frame, their only scorer in double figures. Limaya Batimba netted seven and pulled in 15 rebounds. Lee finishes the season with a mark of 26-7.
With the first championship in school history in the books, the Wildcats will be heavy favorites to repeat, returning every player on the roster.
"Great, great, great, great effort all season," Hill said. "To finish the season on an 18-game winning streak is just mind blowing for me ... love this team, and love these ladies. We're going to take about three weeks off, and they deserve it."
Guntersville finishes the season at 30-5.
