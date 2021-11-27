Drivers along Alabama 75 will notice construction beginning next week to improve safety at the Alabama 68/Hustleville Road intersection.
Alabama Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Seth Burkett announced the changes Tuesday.
“Following the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be a couple more weeks of work, weather permitting, to convert this intersection to a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersection,” Burkett said.
“This is an alternative intersection design that we have found to be very successful in reducing injury and fatal crashes compared to conventional intersection designs.”
The new intersection will not allow drivers to directly cross or turn left from the minor road (Alabama 68/Hustleville Road).
Instead, motorists coming off Hustleville Road will be forced to make a right-hand turn followed by a U-turn at a designated median turn area.
“This type of design was chosen based on the operational and safety benefits,” Burkett said.
“Studies have shown RCUT intersections effective in reducing injury and fatal crashes compared to conventional intersections, and so has our own experience since we began implementing this type of design.
“We installed an RCUT at U.S. 72 and Dug Hill Road near Huntsville in 2019 and it has dramatically reduced right-angle crashes.
“We also recently installed an RCUT at U.S. 72 and Alabama 79 near Scottsboro.
“The RCUT breaks that traditional crossing/turning movement down into a series of simpler decisions and movements with significantly reduced exposure to conflicts with other vehicles.”
Residents have called for a stoplight to be installed at the intersection for years. However, Burkett said that was not a viable option.
A crash reported May 17 involving at least two vehicles and four injuries – two requiring transport to UAB by medical chopper – caused residents to organize a petition on Change.org.
“It seems as if a wreck happens at this intersection every few days,” said Aarica Cross, petition author.
“Due to the high speed people are traveling on the highway, the wrecks are often very serious or even fatal. A traffic light is the only way to help solve this issue and to help save lives.
“A flashing light will not suffice. This is a four-lane highway intersecting with a two-lane highway … a traffic light is a necessity.”
Burkett said at the time state officials looked at traffic counts, the number of accidents at the particular location, the severity of injuries and more before deciding what improvements or charges may be required.
“We looked at other options, including signalizing the intersection,” Burkett said. “But with a traffic signal, we believe we would continue to see severe crashes resulting from motorists running red lights, due to the isolated location.”
Wrecks have occurred at this intersection for years, in differing degrees of seriousness. One of the most memorable occurred in August 2009 when a Crossville woman died after her car collided with an 18-wheeler. She was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force head and chest trauma.
In August 2004, a man and wife were fatally injured after a semi-tractor trailer struck their sedan. Two children in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A second accident at the intersection on the same day occurred with a caul-hauler rear-ended a tanker truck. No injuries were reported.
Burkett said motorists can expect single-lane closures in either direction, and temporary closures of crossovers on Alabama 75 at Alabama 68, Dane Drive to the south and Lance Drive to the north during construction.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed when approaching the area and follow the directions of signs or flaggers on site, Burkett said.
As part of the project, the crossovers at Dane Drive and Lance Drive will be designated for U-turns, and Dane Drive and Lance Drive will become right-in and right-our only.
