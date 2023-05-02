SARDIS CITY — The host Sardis Lions and Southside advanced to the winners bracket finals of the Class 5A, Area 13 softball tournament by winning their opening games Monday afternoon.
Douglas eliminated Boaz in Monday night’s losers bracket matchup.
Sardis and Southside met Tuesday afternoon, with the winner advancing to the finals and the loser facing Douglas in an elimination game Tuesday.
The championship game is set for Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., with the if-necessary contest slated for 6:30.
The Area 13 Tournament champion and runner-up qualify for the 5A East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater from May 9-13.
The AHSAA State Tournament is May 16-20 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Sardis 10,
Douglas 0
The Lions whipped Douglas in five innings in the first game of the tournament. Sardis plated four runs in the third and fourth innings and two in the fifth.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Jayda Lacks lined an RBI single to right field, giving Sardis a 1-0 lead. Annah Kate Waldrep, who had reached on an error, stole home plate and Jalyn Hannah followed by slugging a two-run homer to center field.
In the bottom of the fourth, Sardis collected its fifth run on an error. Jade Knight contributed an RBI single, and Waldrep ripped an RBI triple to make it 7-0. Waldrep scored on Kytha Edwards’ groundout.
The Lions posted their ninth and 10th runs off an error in the home half of the fifth, ending the game on the mercy rule.
Knight batted 2-for-2 with two runs to pace Sardis. Waldrep scored two runs, and Hannah Hill and Jalyn Hannah both drove in two runs.
Kayden Tarvin and Maddie Harris combined on a three-hit shutout in the circle for Sardis.
Tarvin started and threw four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Harris yielded a hit and struck out one in an inning of relief.
MacKinley Portillo batted 2-for-2 with a double, and Maddie Hayes doubled for the Eagles.
Southside 5,
Boaz 4
The Pirates built a 4-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning, but Southside rallied to knock them into the losers bracket.
Harley Wyatt’s two-out solo homer to left field gave Boaz a 3-1 margin in the fourth. Madison Chapman followed with a double and Grier Maples singled to bring up Ava Rhoden, whose single plated Chapman.
Southside responded with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, including an RBI triple by Ava Ramsey.
The Panthers pulled in front 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Jovi Marble started the inning by reaching second base on an error. Jasie Brooks followed with a bunt single, moving Marble to third. Ramsey’s single drove in Marble, and an error on the play enabled Brooks to score the go-ahead run.
Boaz loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a groundout ended the game.
Chapman batted 2-for-3 with one run and Maples also closed 2-for-3 for the Pirates. Rhoden went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Emmorie Burke belted a solo homer, Lexie Bennett doubled and Sarah Walker singled and drove in a run for Boaz.
Douglas 5,
Boaz 2
The Eagles kept their season alive by beating their archrival.
Burke slugged her second homer of the tournament in the top of the first inning, giving Boaz a 1-0 lead.
Burke, who signed with UAB, finished the season with 14 homers.
Mallory Ackles led off the bottom of the first by reaching on a passed ball on a dropped third strike. She stole second base, moved to third on a passed ball and tied it 1-1 on Ella Kate Adams’ RBI groundout.
The Eagles erased the tie in the bottom of the second. Zoe Wright ripped a leadoff double to center field, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on Alexis Clark’s sacrifice fly to center.
The Pirates tied it 2-all in the top of the fifth inning. Chapman drilled a leadoff double to left and gained third on a wild pitch. Rhoden’s grounder drove in Chapman.
Douglas broke the tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Chloe Green led off with an infield single, and an error on the play allowed her to reach second base. Carlie Camp followed with a single to center that scored Leslie Spain, Green’s courtesy runner. A throwing error on the play sent Camp all the way to third.
Clark got aboard thanks to an error that plated Camp, making it 4-2. Lacey Duvall, who entered as a courtesy runner for Clark, stole second. With two outs, Bailey Lusk singled, and an error on the play allowed Duvall to score and give DHS a 5-2 cushion.
The Pirates loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a lineout ended the game and their season.
MacKinley Portillo threw a complete game to earn the win for the Eagles. She surrendered four hits, two earned runs and four walks. She collected nine strikeouts.
Green led the Eagles by batting 2-for-3. Clark contributed two RBIs.
Maples tossed a six-hitter for Boaz. She allowed one earned run and two walks while striking out five.
Chapman batted 2-for-2 with a double and triple for the Pirates.
