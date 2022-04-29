The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Gadsden man died at the Etowah County Detention Center Wednesday night.
Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said during a nightly security check an inmate was found in distress. He said jail medical staff and an ambulance were called but lifesaving efforts were not successful.
The man was pronounced dead and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office called to investigate, according to Horton. He added it was standard procedure for an outside agency to investigate an internal case.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said an investigator was sent to Etowah County Thursday to assist in the investigation.
“We were contacted last night by the Etowah County Chief of Corrections after an inmate had passed away,” Guthrie said. “They asked for an outside agency to investigate and we agreed.
“Lots of agencies ask for an outside agency to investigate things like this. It gives them an impartial view of what happened. It’s pretty common practice. We’ve helped in DeKalb County before.”
Officials said the body was sent to the state forensic lab in Huntsville for further examination. His identity will not be released until after his next of kin is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.