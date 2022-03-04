The Guntersville Wildcats rallied thanks to the late heroics of Brittany Slaten at the dish and in the circle.
Albertville clung to a late 4-3 lead, but seventh inning heroics from Slaten lifted Guntersville to a 6-4 victory, their second of the season over the Aggies.
Down by a run heading to their final at-bat, Albertville was one out away from the win after retiring the first two batters of the game.
But back-to-back errors put a pair of runners on base for Slaten, who on the first pitch of the at-bat blasted a three-run home run that proved to be the difference.
Albertville nearly answered in the bottom of the seventh, getting a pair of singles to put runners at the corners with one out, before Slaten slammed the door by fanning the next two batters to secure the win.
Slaten starred in the win both in the circle and at the plate, collecting an RBI double in addition to the game-winning home run, finishing the day 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Hollyn Jarmon had the other RBI for the Wildcats.
In the circle, Slaten scattered seven hits from the Aggies, giving up one earnen run and fanning 13.
She dueled with Adison Pierce, who went all seven innings for Albertville, giving up two earned runs, giving up just five hits, and posting three strikeouts.
Pierce was also strong at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a double, driving in a run, while Madison Godwin collected a double and an RBI as well.
Boaz 16, Susan Moore 1
Boaz scored multiple runs in all four innings, rolling to a 16-1 victory over host Susan Moore on Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates opened with five each in the first two innings, a pair in the third, then four more in the fourth. As a team, Boaz collected 10 hits and drew four walks.
Emmorie Burke and Madison Chapman had the big bats for the Pirates, with Burke going 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Chapman was 2 for 2, driving in four, while Sydney Noles was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Addison Hardin earned the win for the Pirates, giving up two hits over three innings and a single unearned run.
Geraldine sweeps Oneonta
Behind a pair of strong pitcher performance, Geraldine earned a sweep of Oneonta with 5-3 and 6-2 victories on Thursday evening.
In the opener, the Bulldogs claimed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, then erupted for four in the top of the third to take a 5-0 before Oneonta tried to rally with a run in the fourth, and two in the bottom of the seventh.
Lydia West, led the way for Geraldine, belting a homer on her way to a 2 for 2 day with a walk and three RBIs, while Jaden Dismuke and Shelby Trester each collected a pair of hits.
West also led the way in the circle in the opener, tossing five innings, scattering three hits nad fanning nine to earn the win.
In the nightcap, West continued her big day going 3 for 3 with another home run to finish Game 2 with three RBIs, while Gracey Johnson was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
West fanned five in three innings of work before giving way to Emily Oliver who closed out the last two innings by giving up one hit.
Douglas 10, Brindlee Mountain 0
MacKinley Portillo had a big game at the plate, driving in six runs to lead Douglas to a 10-0 rout of Brindlee Mountain.
Portillo homered and doubled to drive in her six, including a three-run shot in the first.
Mallory Ackles was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Maddie Hayes also posted post a 2 for 3 day with a triple and an RBI.
In the circle, Portillo got the win, fanning seven over three innings before giving way to Ella Kate Adams, who tossed two innings of one-hit ball.
Asbury 7, Section 6
Kiley Spain and Blakeley Davidson teamed up to bring home the winning run in the top of the seventh, lifting Asbury to a 7-6 win over Section.
Tied 6-6 heading to the seventh, Davidson led off with a triple, eventually coming home when Spain put a ball in play to the shortstop for the winning run.
Spain finished the game 2 for 3, driving in three RBIs in the win, while Davidson was 2 for 4, also roping a double. Amiyah Stanley had a double in four at-bats, driving in a pair for th Rams in the win.
Davidson was also the winning pitcher, giving up one earned run in the complete game, fanning seven.
West End 6, Locust Fork 3
Liddy Falkner held Locust Fork to five hits in a complete game win, leading West End in a 6-3 victory.
The Patriots trailed 2-1 after one, then put up a single run in the second, and two each in the fourth and seventh innings on their way to 10 hits.
Falkner fanned four and scattered five hits over the seven innings of work.
Falkner also helped her cause at the plate, going 2 for 3 with an RBI. Payten Canday and McKinley Chaviers each had a pair of hits, while Brayley King collected a triple.
