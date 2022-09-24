This article is an opinion column.
I called her Little Grandma and was scared to death of her. My older siblings had given that name to her because our Morrow grandmother was tall and big boned thus taking on the name Big Grandma.
My daddy’s mother was a thin woman…fairly short with piercing eyes and a long nose. She was born Darthy Jane Peppers even though her tombstone reads “Dorothy.” She never knew the exact year of her birth but estimated it to be around 1882. She had no clue what month or day she entered into this world but was told it was cold and close to Christmas.
She was raised around Rodentown in DeKalb County, but was born over in Georgia. She married my grandpa, Robert Franklin Williams, in 1900 and they rented a farm in the Whiton community. She bore 13 children between 1901 and 1930…eight sons and five daughters….but only 12 survived. The youngest boy didn’t make it.
Grandpa Williams died in 1948 when he was just 65 years old…just two years after my mom and Dad got married. Momma said he was a very kind, soft spoken man but “sickly” from the first time she met him. She often told me that he was so thin a strong wind could have carried him away.
After he was gone, Grandma couldn’t take care of the farm alone. All the kids were grown with places of their own so she sold what she had left, packed up her clothes and a few pictures and moved in with her oldest son and his family. Thus began her living arrangements for the rest of her life.
With 12 children and 12 months in a year, she took to staying with each of her sons and daughters around four weeks at a time. She received a small pension check from the government each month and bought her Bruton snuff with it before handing the rest to whoever she was staying with at the moment.
By the time I came along, Little Grandma was already in her 80s and spent most of her hours sitting on the porch, dipping and spitting, and staring at nothing and everything. She only bathed on Saturday nights, didn’t talk much and rarely smiled. I remember she wore combat boots and long skirts that reached her ankles and she always had on an apron with pockets across the front. She kept her snuff can and another empty one for spitting in those gingham pockets along with a dainty, white lace handkerchief.
Even though she was never mean to me, I was terrified of her. Whenever it was our turn to keep her, I cried and didn’t sleep for days before her arrival. During her stay with us, I walked around on tip toes and avoided her whenever possible. Once when I fell on the front porch steps, I started whining and she told me to “shat my mouth.” She was stern and hard and didn’t allow crybabies.
One of my most vivid memories of her is the love she had for those little six-ounce glass Coca-Cola’s. She said they tasted better out of the small bottles. When she stayed with us, Momma had to keep several of them in the refrigerator because she wanted one in the morning and another in the afternoon. I would sit and watch her drink them with my mouth watering because I wasn’t allowed to have one…Momma said we couldn’t afford them for me and her both.
When the Coca-Cola Company came out with the one-liter glass bottle of their beverage in the late 1960s, Mother was frugal and said they were more economical than the small ones. Little Grandma said they didn’t taste the same though and the battle began. Even though Daddy said to just buy her the small ones, Momma wasn’t so eager to pay more money for them. So, she bought the larger one and poured it into some of the small, empty bottles she had kept and washed. She pressed the lids back on best she could and lined them up in the fridge.
The next morning, Little Grandma took a big sip from one and looked at my mother with eyes narrowed and lips pressed together. She never said a word… just took the small bottle to the sink and poured it down the drain. Daddy had
to make a quick trip to the gas station down the road.
Little Grandma passed away in October of 1972 while staying with her oldest son and his family… right where she started back in the late 1940s when her husband died. She was 90 years old; I was only six. Looking back now, I wish I hadn’t been so scared of her…I’m sure life had made her hard and a little bitter.
I was in a convenience store the other day and saw some of those little six-ounce glass bottles of Coca Cola lined up in the cooler. Thinking of Little Grandma, I bought one and smiled when I took my first sip…they really do taste better than the larger ones.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
