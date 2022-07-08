This is an opinion column.
During my career at The Reporter, the Lord has blessed me with the opportunity to cover many, many coaches who became my friends. One of them is Johnny Pelham.
As I read Reporter sports editor Ron Balaskovitz’s July 2 story about Johnny’s retirement from coaching, my mind drifted back to 1993, when then-Albertville Principal Frank Smith handed the reins of his varsity boys basketball program to Johnny, a former Jacksonville State player. We formed a friendship in his inaugural season at Albertville, a season in which I realized Johnny was on his way to a legendary career.
Johnny spent four seasons at Albertville, winning three area tournament championships and earning four consecutive AHSAA Regional Tournament appearances.
Johnny’s first Aggie team went on the road and beat host Scottsboro 78-61 in the area tournament finals. Nathan Cole scored 25 points, Brandon Glassco 21, Alex Beason 12 and Craig Shadinger 10 to pave the way to victory. Nathan and Alex have been inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame, and someday Johnny will join them.
Alex burst on the scene as a freshman in the 1993-94 season and went on to become one of the elite players in Aggie and Marshall County basketball history.
Johnny and Alex were together at Albertville during what I describe as a golden era of Marshall County basketball. All the teams featured excellent players and coaches, and fans packed the gymnasiums to watch the thrilling action. Eric Dyar, who served as Boaz’s head coach from 1995-2003, referred to Albertville Coliseum as “The Peliseum,” because it was difficult to beat Johnny’s teams on their homecourt.
Following the 1996-97 season, Johnny left Albertville to become an assistant for his JSU head coach, Bill Jones, who is a charter class inductee of the MCSHOF. He moved on after a year at JSU to become head coach at Buckhorn, where one of his players was Auburn star Brandon Robinson.
After spending six years at Buckhorn, Johnny returned to Marshall County to become the first varsity boys basketball coach at Asbury in 2004. The Rams played a JV schedule in 2004-05 while transitioning to the varsity level.
Johnny’s first varsity team in 2005-06 established the foundation for all future Ram teams by advancing to the Class 1A Elite Eight, where they lost to Section. Kevin Terrell, Derick Riedlinger, Blake Shell and exchange students Caio Chedid and Malisa Vucinic were leaders on that squad.
The Rams reached the Elite Eight again in 2009 and made the Sweet 16 in 2017.
One of my favorite memories of covering an Asbury game in Frank Baker Gymnasium was the Rams’ student section chanting, “Turn up the heat, turn up the heat, turn up the heat.” Johnny liked it warm in his gym, but that was just part of Asbury’s homecourt advantage.
The Rams moved into a new, 1,100-seat gymnasium in 2012. I wish the Marshall County Board of Education would consider naming the facility in Johnny’s honor.
Not every boy could play for Johnny. He demanded excellence of every player on his roster and pushed his kids beyond what some of them thought they could give. He maximized the potential of every player and found a role for him.
Johnny instilled the value of teamwork, and there were no quitters in his program. It wasn’t allowed, because he also didn’t want his players to grow up and quit as husbands and fathers.
Taped to the front of my iMac is a quote that fits Johnny, “For men of character, one good season is not enough. They want a championship life.”
Johnny and his wife and best friend, Paige, have built a championship life for their family. I’m thankful for their friendship and for the positive impact they’ve made on Marshall County and Sand Mountain.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.