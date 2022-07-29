The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a mock school shooting response drill on Aug. 5.
While the location of the drill is not being released to the public, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said no students will be on campus during the drill.
“We chose Aug. 5 because there will be no children or students in the schools yet,” Guthrie said. The first day for students to return to school for the 2022-23 school year is Aug. 9.
The drill will be held on a Marshall County School System school campus and will include agencies from inside and outside the county that may respond if the unthinkable happens in the area.
“We have notified every agency in the county and surrounding agencies outside the county too,” Guthrie said. “We want to make everyone aware that this is a training event.
“The event will prepare law enforcement, first responders, school faculty and staff members of how to respond and what to expect if God forbid a shooting did occur in one of our schools.”
This is the first training of its type undertaken by the Sheriff’s Office in many years, Guthrie said.
“We are going to make mistakes and screw up,” Guthrie said honesty. “But we need to see what those mistakes are and know how to correct them.”
Observers will be posted inside and outside the school to watch and learn from the event. At the close of the drill, Guthrie said all agencies will meet together to debrief and discuss how each responder could improve in similar, future situations.
Guthrie said a second drill is expected prior to Christmas holiday break and may involve high school students.
“We want to do the first one before school starts to ensure it is held without any students present,” Guthrie said. “We are only going to get better by training, practicing and learning from our faults.”
Guthrie said all local media outlets have been notified of the drill and additional notices will be posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and website prior to the drill.
“We don’t want anyone to be alarmed or to panic.
“We hope by training like this it sends a message to parents that we are taking the threat seriously and we are training. God forbid something were to actually happen. But maybe by seeing that we are training and taking proactive steps, it might deter someone from doing something in the future.”
