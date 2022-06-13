LIVINGSTON — West Alabama softball team and head coach Stephanie Defeo is thrilled to announce the signing of Madison Wright. The left-handed pitcher is a transfer from Snead State Community College.
“We are excited to add Madison Wright to our team,” Defeo said. “She is a dominating pitcher and fierce competitor.”
Wright played two seasons at Snead State under head coach Tracy Grindrod. She played in a total of 80 games, pitching 278.3 innings in the circle and notching 446 strikeouts in 67 appearances during her time as a Parson.
The 2020 Douglas graduate made 38 appearances and had 36 starts in the circle during the 2022 season. Wright pitched 232.2 innings, ranking first in innings pitched for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I softball rankings. Wright struck out 295 batters her sophomore season, ranking her second in the nation and holding the school record. She recorded 24 wins in the circle, which tied her for fifth in the nation.
Wright ended the 2022 season with a .304 batting average. She tallied 21 hits with six doubles and a home run. She scored 11 runs and batted in 11 runs as the Parsons went 20-9 in conference play.
In 2022, Wright was named to the Alabama Community College Conference All-Region 22, ACCC All-North and ACCC All-Tournament Team.
In her first season as a Parson, Wright made 29 appearances in the circle, striking out 151 batters and recording 14 wins.
In 2021, Wright was named ACCC All-Region 22 her freshman year and named ACCC All-North.
“She had a tremendous career at Snead State, taking them to their first JUCO National Tournament,” Defeo said. “She was second in the nation in strikeouts with 295 and fifth in wins with 24. Madison will make an immediate impact on the field.”
