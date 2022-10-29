GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Commission voted Wednesday to postpone a resolution that would impose a 1-cent sales tax for additional school funding. Leaders in the county will have until Dec. 14 to devise an alternative plan.
The issue was first proposed by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley at the previous commission meeting Oct. 12, and again Wednesday where she detailed the school districts’ building and maintenance needs totaling close to $200 million.
“Our county schools have needs of $160 million for school buildings alone,” Wigley said. “Land acquisition, excavating and other things would push that number closer to $200 million.”
The proposed 1-cent sales tax increase could generate as much as $15 million annually based on current tax revenue projections. The funds would be divided among the county’s various school systems based on average daily attendance, with Marshall County Schools receiving one-third; Albertville City Schools, one-third; and the remaining districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing the remaining one-third.
On Wednesday, the mayors of Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville and Arab told the commission they still needed more time to consider other options and urged delaying a vote.
“All four of us would appreciate the opportunity to work with all parties involved to come up with a solution that benefits all the students and citizens in Marshall County,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, who spoke on behalf of the other mayors. “[We] want the best for everyone. However, we need more time to come up with a long-term plan that addresses all the funding needs through multiple means. We are committed to working together to find a solution.”
Marshall County School Board President Brian Naugher said the commission had a difficult decision to make, but the issues at the county schools could no longer be ignored.
“So the question is, why not today?” he said. “... Let’s stop kicking this can down the road. You approve this today, it’s two years before we have a seat in a classroom because of construction time… That means overcrowding will get worse.
“We’ve already cut back on our spending to provide what our students, our teachers and what our support staff need to teach tomorrow’s leaders today,” he added. “I would ask you this: stop kicking the can down the road. Today is the day to move the county forward… We got the tools; we just need a little more help.”
Several members of the public also voiced concerns and support for the 1-cent hike.
Local resident Stephanie Hadwin told the commission she understood, as a mom, the importance of providing the best resources for an excellent education. However, as a small business owner, she said even a tax increase of 1-cent could have dire consequences for her livelihood as well as many others who are still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 shutdowns.
“As it stands, we’re already scratching by trying to keep our doors open,” she said. “We already got people saying, ‘If they pass this, I’m just going to go to Huntsville and shop.’ Over 1-cent. That’s something we’re actually hearing.”
Before the commissioners approved delaying the vote, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson expressed his desire to find a solution as soon as possible.
“We’ve kicked this can down the road about as far as we can kick it,” Hutcheson said. “I think it’s time to do something about it.”
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson, who made the motion to delay voting until December, said he believes the issue is finally going to be addressed “one way or the other,” and allowing more time for planning would help ensure they choose the best option.
“Everybody knows we’ve got a problem,” Watson said. “I think this shows they’re committed to coming up with a solution.”
