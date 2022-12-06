BOAZ, Ala. — The 2022 season was a tremendous success for the Boaz High School swim and dive team.
“We were able to host four meets this year, including the North Alabama Championship meet,” Boaz head coach Dusty Thomas said. “Coach Matt Pendergrass, Patrick Williams and myself along with our parents all work together to ensure our home meets run smoothly. Josh Lang helped out by refereeing our home meets as well.
“We all work together to make swimming a sport that the kids/students enjoy and can be proud to be a part of. That’s what it’s all about.”
Thomas praised the work ethic exhibited by Boaz’s boys and girls teams this fall.
Both teams opened the season by winning the North Alabama Sprint Championship for the second year in row. The boys team went undefeated during the regular season and was able to win the North Alabama Championship meet as well. It marked the first time in school history that any BHS team has been able to win the meet.
The Pirates sent both teams to the North Alabama Sectional Meet.
Boaz’s girls squad had more individual State qualifiers this year than it has ever had before.
Karsyn Walker finished second at Sectionals in 50 freestyle as a seventh-grader. The girls finished fifth overall. Lilly Smith, Minda Creel and Walker advanced to State in both of their individual events.
Boaz’s Caroline Cofield finished first in the diving competition for the women.
The boys team continued its success at the North Alabama Sectional Meet. The Pirates had 12 top three finishers in individual events that included three Sectional titles.
Adam Holbrook claimed two individual Sectional titles while Peyton Troxtel was able to claim one as well. The Pirates finished first in the 400 freestyle relay, won the medley relay for the fourth year in a row and also won the 200 free relay, which is their fifth year in a row to claim the title.
Boaz was able to win its fifth consecutive North Alabama Sectional championship as a team.
Andrew Duke finished third and advanced to State in diving as well.
AHSAA State Meet
at Auburn University
Several swimmers from both teams achieved State qualifying times in individual events this year going into the AHSAA State Championships.
Pendergrass, who spearheads the BHS dive team, guided the divers to yet another outstanding season.
Cofield secured a fourth-place finish for the Pirates. Walker scored in an individual event at State for the Pirates as well. She was able to finish seventh in 50 free.
Boaz’s girls had two relays advance to State. They finished sixth in the medley relay, in which they set a BHS record. They also finished seventh in the 400 free relay and established a new BHS record as well. The relay members for the medley and 400 free relays were Smith, Ann Catherine McCamy, Creel and Walker.
The Pirate girls finished eighth overall in Class 1A-5A at State.
Going into the State championships, the boys team knew it was going to be a very competitive meet. They would be going up against Gulf Shores and UMS-Wright, both teams that moved down from 6A/7A for the 2022-23 athletic season due to reclassification.
This year the men’s team was able to qualify in 17 individual events. Duke qualified for State in diving as a seventh grader and finished fifth overall at state.
“Jack Whitmire, Reese Cobb and Adam Holbrook will be graduating this year,” Thomas said. “They have all been an integral part of BHS swimming and diving.
“Adam was part of the State championship team for the Pirates in 2018. They were all part of two relays and two individual events this year, as they have been for the past few years. Replacing them is not going to be an easy feat to say the least. All three of these swimmers will be greatly missed, but I have thoroughly enjoyed spending the time we have had together on this journey.
“It’s been a good ride coaching all three of those guys, and I truly am privileged to have them call me their coach.”
The 200 medley relay, which was able to secure a silver medal and set a new BHS record, included Holbrook, Jude Burlison, Whitmire and Cobb.
The 200 freestyle relay, which was able to secure a silver medal, was comprised of Burlison, Brian Sibaja, Troxtel and Holbrook. The 400 free relay, which was able to secure a silver medal and establish a new BHS record, was made up of Whitmire, Jonathan Giddens, Troxtel and Cobb.
“This year’s BHS men’s team rewrote the record book, literally,” Thomas said. “Every BHS men’s record was broken this year except for one. The one that was not broken was established last year.”
Whitmire set the tone for the Pirates in the first individual swim in the finals by shattering his already established record in 200 freestyle by over seven seconds, in which he was able to secure the bronze medal.
He was also able to lower his 100 butterfly personal record by more than three seconds, on his way to picking up another bronze medal. He dropped a total of 10.37 seconds in his individual finals events.
“To drop that much time at a high school championship meet is unheard of,” Thomas said.
Burlison claimed sixth in 100 breaststroke. Cobb finished fourth in both 100 freestyle and backstroke. Giddens came in fifth in 500 free and seventh in backstroke.
Sibaja finished seventh in butterfly, and Brayden Sims finished fifth in individual medley. Troxtel took sixth in IM and eighth in backstroke.
Holbrook, the most decorated swimmer in Boaz High School history, brought home a gold medal in backstroke and a silver medal in butterfly. He set a new BHS record in 100 butterfly. He also lowered his already established BHS record in 100 backstroke.
At the end of the day, the BHS boys team won the 1A-5A State championship, beating second place Gulf Shores High School by 35 points.
The Pirates scored 304 points and Gulf Shores 269. UMS-Wright (168), LAMP of Montgomery (162) and Whitesburg Christian (157) rounded out the top five.
Since 2017, the boys team has finished third, first, third, second, second and first. The BHS men’s team has won two AHSAA championships in the past five years.
“These accomplishments are something to be really proud of,” Thomas said. “I know I am very proud to be their coach.
“Sending longtime Boaz High School Athletic Director Patrick Williams out on a high note was one of this team’s goals to start the season. We were able to do that.
“I would also like to say a huge thank you to Boaz Rec Center Director Sonja Hard and Boaz Aquatics Director Todd Russell for all their hard work in hosting swim meets and team practices.”
