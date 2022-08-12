To help offset rising costs due to inflation, the Marshall County Commission approved on Wednesday an 8% cost of living raise for all eligible county employees.
“Everything has gone up, up, up,” Chairman James Hutcheson said. “We’re trying to be very competitive, that’s why we’re trying to do a cost of living raise instead of a step raise.”
The raise came after the County Personnel Board passed a resolution asking for a cost of living and/or merit-based increase. During the commission meeting Wednesday, Personnel Board member Penni Windsor told commissioners that anything less than a 7% raise would be too little to have a positive impact for employees and her department would be willing to trim its budget elsewhere, if needed.
Sheriff Phil Sims agreed with the 7% figure as a minimum, saying his office would need at least that to stay competitive with surrounding law enforcement agencies.
County Administrator Ashleigh Bubbett calculated how much a raise would cost the county starting at a 4% increase up to 10%. Each added percentage point would add roughly an extra $100,000 she said. At 8%, the total cost for county payroll would be $7,621,385.15.
“The net effect of the 8% [raise] on our General Fund will be $554,900.89,” she said. “This increase includes increases in salaries and increases in FICA and retirement contributions related to the increase in salaries.”
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate, who, like a few other employees, would not be eligible for the raise, argued for the full 10%. However, he reluctantly voted in favor of the 8% after seeing he didn’t have support for that amount.
“You [the employees] are serving the public, doing a great job, and you’re barely getting by,” Shumate said. “...I thought I had support for 10. I’m for 10.”
Shumate argued that the county had plenty of money in its General Fund — close to $18 million — to cover a 10% raise. However, Bubbett explained how those funds are needed in times of emergency or to cover costs of unexpected repairs in general, and that to dip into the fund to cover a payroll could significantly deplete it. She said 6% is what the county could cover before having to move money over from the General Fund.
“We have a reserve. The problem is if we start using it for payroll costs … the reserve is going to go away because that payroll cost will never go down.” she said.
Other commissioners said they too would like to give as much of a raise as they could, but not if it meant exceeding what the county could currently afford. District 4 Commissioner Joey Baker proposed “splitting the difference” of a 6% raise and 10% at the later agreed-upon 8% rate.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson also voted in favor of the 8%, but initially, had asked to postpone the vote until the next meeting so he could get a closer look at the budget and raise proposals. He said didn’t receive the documentation or see the different cost figures until about a half hour before Wednesday’s meeting; not enough time, he said, to make an informed decision on the matter.
However, with the cancellation of the Aug. 24 commission meeting and the end of the fiscal year fast approaching next month, Bubbett recommended they decide sooner rather than later.
The cost of living increase was approved unanimously and will take effect at the start of the 2023 fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Well I see Mr Hooks will get yet another to pay for his gas as he rides around doing work for his fence business all day. Shopping at lowes in his county furnished vehicle and testifying in city court trials where in all his years or “training” he doesn’t think a dog is dangerous if it tears a scalp off, only if the dog that he took home and broke a court order to do so is disembowled. Oh and he lied to the commissioner and told him he never took the dog home and put all of boaz city in danger.
