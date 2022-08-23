The Town of Fyffe will be hosting its 17th annual UFO Days festival this Saturday, Aug. 27.
The name comes from 1989 when the small DeKalb County town garnered national attention for an alleged UFO sighting, reported by many locals as well as law enforcement officials. But instead of flying saucers, the sky will be full of hot air balloons this Saturday, which is just one of the many attractions on offer at this year’s event.
Gates open early Saturday morning at 9 with entertainment beginning with Wesley Fowler at 10. Other acts to perform throughout the day include Caroline Grace; AnnaLee Austin; J.T. Clark and Jay Jenkins; Chasing Payne; Danny Lee; Still Kickin’; The Crossroads Band; and finally Jackson Chase at 8 p.m.
The festival will also have inflatables for kids, face painting, train rides, arts and crafts, food vendors, antique cars and tractors, a Barney Fife impersonator, and a disc golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m.
New this year is the first-ever UFO Days 5K, hosted by the Fyffe High School baseball team. The cost for pre-registration is $30; $35 for the day of. Prizes will be given for first place in each age group for male and female as well as for best over male and female.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to arrive as early as 6 a.m. to watch the hot air balloons launch. Tethered rides for the public may be offered around 6 that evening. Also, in conjunction with the UFO Day Festival, hot-air balloon rides across the Sand Mountain area will be available, weather permitting, by advance reservation only. For more information, visit www.ballooningal.com or call 256-461-8612 or send an email to rides@ballooningal.com.
All activities are held at the Fyffe Town Park located at the corner of Paul Benefield Lane and Church Street unless noted otherwise. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. For more information text or call 256-899-9119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.