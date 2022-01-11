Wayne Smith
Formerly of Albertville
Wayne Smith, 88 of Birmingham, and formerly of Albertville, died Dec. 31, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta, daughter Jenny Smith of Homewood, son Tim Smith of Hatton, two grandsons, and twin great-grandsons; two brothers, Ken Smith of Monroeville, Larry Smith of Guntersville; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville.
Lilly Claude Rooks
Formerly of Albertville
Lilly Claude Rooks, 93, of Russellville, formerly of Albertville, passed away on Monday, Jan.3, 2022, at Russellville Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Atlanta, Ga. on Sept. 30, 1928. She was raised in Attalla and later Albertville, where she met her husband, W.C. Rooks, on walks to school. They corresponded while he was in the Navy and began dating after his service in World War II. She graduated from Albertville High School in 1946, and they were wed on December 13 of that year, beginning a wonderful marriage of nearly 63 years. After twelve years of waiting to adopt a child, they adopted their daughter Amanda. They built a farm in Albertville and lived there until 1969 when the family moved to Russellville for Mr. Rooks’s employment as district highway engineer with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
She will long be remembered for her extraordinary kindness as a member of both the Albertville and Russellville communities, an exemplary member of her church, and a loving mother and grandmother. She taught the Ruth Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Russellville for almost 50 years and cared deeply for her class members. She also called each member of the church on his or her birthday. It was almost impossible to know Mrs. Rooks without becoming a friend.
The visitation and funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Officiating will be Dr. Gene Balding. Interment will be in Franklin Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers are Jack Fricks, Johnny Duncan, Ricky Hall, Don Sibley, John Payne, Harold Mitchell, Jeff Bowling, Wayne Ingram, Terry Bolton, Calvin Parmer, and Randy Paul Stepleton.
She is survived by her daughter, L. Amanda Rooks Arthur Turnock (Mrs. David Turnock), and her grandson, Christopher Arthur of Russellville. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.C. Rooks, Jr., and her parents, Claude and Ruby Stewart of Albertville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church of Russellville, P.O. Box 326, Russellville, AL 35653, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
RaeNeal Bullington
Boaz
RaeNeal Bullington (a.k.a. Gamme & The Halloween Lady), 74, of Boaz passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 5, 2022.
Those that knew her knew that she had a spunky personality. Mom broke stereotypical male-dominated job barriers in her young years. In her last position, she found her calling by taking care of others as a home health aide.
She enjoyed decorating for the holidays especially for Halloween and Christmas. She loved sharing her decorations with the community and would have hundreds of trick-or-treaters every year. She was also an animal lover who would care for stray animals and loved her cats. Among other things, she enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a son, James Bullington; son-in-law, Michael Collins; daughter, Kimberly DiCicco; granddaughter, Taylor DiCicco; and grandson, Parker Still.
Thank you to Comfort Care Hospice for caring for Mom, your compassion is sincerely appreciated.
Janice L. Fowler
Formerly of Boaz
Janice L. Fowler, 88, formerly of Boaz, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Brookshire Health Care Center, Huntsville.
Graveside service was Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Sardis Cemetery with Bro. Mike Goforth officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Robert Spencer, of Huntsville; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Sardis Baptist Church, 1501 Church St, Boaz, AL 35956.
Henry Cribbs
Albertville
Henry Cribbs, 79, of Albertville, died Jan. 7, 2022, at his home.
Services were Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at First united Methodist Church in Albertville with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisting.
Survivors include a daughter, Dianna Adams (Jeff); a son, Brown Cribbs (Nina); a sister, Barbara Barker (Don); and four grandchildren.
Bro. Timmy C.
Walker
Boaz
Bro. Timmy C. Walker, 62, of Boaz, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment was at New Welcome Cemetery in the Egypt Community. Rev. Ed Cash and Rev. Deon Black officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Childers Walker; daughters, Laurie Fore (Shane), Keri Black (Tyler), MaKaylee Burns (Austin) and Baylee Walker; seven grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Cornelius (Rickey), Glenda Holliday (Ricky), and Linda Somerville (Jim); brothers, Joel Walker (Pat), Jerry Walker and Jimmy Walker (Kathy); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Deborah Ann Greer
Boaz
Deborah Ann Greer, 65, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Douglas Cemetery. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Greer; brother, Phillip Swafford; mother-in-law, Bernice Greer; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Kenneth E. Gilliland
Formerly of Albertville
Kenneth E. Gilliland, 89, of Birmingham, formerly of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center.
Services were Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with interment at New Home Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Geneva Gilliland; son, Wade Gilliland (Karen); two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Gilliland (Pam); sisters, Myra Wilson and Mildred Morgan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Larry Dale Bryant
Boaz
Larry Dale Bryant, 77, of Boaz, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Survivors include his wife, Julia Rice Bryant; two daughters, Amy Bryant Royal (Chris) and Susan Bryant Baudy (Michael); and two granddaughters.
His funeral service was Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth and Rev. Max Roden officiated. Eulogy was given by Terry Stephens. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family has requested flowers or donations to Sardis Baptist Church - Children’s Church.
Ma Carmen Nava Castro
Albertville
Ma Carmen Nava Castro, 76, of Albertville, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Visitation was on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel from 4:30 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Lucia Martinez, Bertha Juarez, Ma Consuelo Martinez Nava, Mi caela Martinez Nave, Point Martinez Nava, Teresa Martinez Nava, Jorge Martinez Nava, Miguel Angel Martinez Nava and Rolando Martinez Nava.
Marie Rowan
Altoona
Marie Rowan, 86, of Altoona, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Pineview Cemetery in Altoona. Bro. Ken Roberts officiated the service.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Bagley, Melvin Qualls (Jackie), Donald Woods (Juanita), Richard Fair, Mary Reed, Lesa Davis (Benny) and Mona Lisa Pilkington (Tim); 16 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty McKinney (J. B.).
Mary Nell Belue
Albertville
Mary Nell Belue, 84, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Bright and Debra Richardson; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Woodard.
Sarah Dixon
Boaz
Sarah Dixon, 79, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Snead Memorial Cove Cemetery. Rev. Jason Talton, Rev. Ken Cooper and Rev. Mark Howington officiated.
She is survived by her husband, James Dixon; children, Bobby (Annette) Dixon , Phillip (Judy) Dixon, Danny (Karen) Dixon, Donna (Michael) Smith, and Jamie (Melanie) Dixon; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Puckett (Carolyn); and sister, Wanda Reynolds (George).
Steven Heflin
Albertville
Steven Heflin, 60, of Albertville, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
Services were Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Diamond Cemetery in Guntersville. Rev. Kenny Royal officiated.
Steven is survived by his daughter, Ronda Moody; sons, Davey Fletcher and Scotty Foster (Sabrina); four grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Fleming (Jeff); brothers, Neal Heflin (Sandy) and Gerald Heflin (Pam); and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
