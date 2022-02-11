Dear Editor,
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Joe Jones and his wife Debbie over the past several months. Who would have thought a brief encounter at Tractor Supply in Boaz would lead us into a great friendship and them attending the church I pastor. While we spoke on that first meeting, I saw a man who had a heart’s desire to see Marshall County a better place for all the citizens. Joe has demonstrated that by being involved in every community event that we have had at the church along with other events around the area. Joe and Debbie are always smiling and willing to help wherever help is needed. I am proud to endorse Joe as the candidate for Marshall County Commissioner District 4. I am praying for Joe daily that God lead him in every decision he must make.
Bro. Whitt Hibbs
Albertville
