BOAZ — Carter Frederick, now a graduate of Snead State Community College and member of the baseball team, was recently named the 2023 ACCC-North Baseball Player of the Year.
Frederick, of Chelsea, has starred as a right fielder for the Parsons this season. During his sophomore campaign, Frederick posted an NJCAA-best .493 batting average, which also set a new single-season record for Snead State.
He also recorded 13 home runs, 49 RBIs and 55 runs in 193 plate appearances. Among his 75 total hits, 22 were doubles and three were triples. He also tallied seven stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .596 and his slugging percentage was .934.
In addition to Player of the Year honors, Frederick was named an ACCC Athlete of the Week earlier this season.
In the classroom, Frederick earned his associate degree in science for general education with a 3.1 GPA. At graduation, he was awarded the Civitan Award, which is given annually to the “Best All-Around Student” of the entire graduating class of Snead State Community College. The award is decided by a vote of the faculty.
“Carter is an incredibly talented player on the field, but he’s an even better person off the field,” Snead State head coach Casey Underwood said.
“He’s just an exceptional young man, everything a coach looks for in a player, and I’m honored to have been able to coach him the past two years. I’ve enjoyed being able to watch him grow and improve, and I’m so proud of how far he’s come as a Parson. We’re going to miss him.”
“Carter is such a special guy to us,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “He has represented not just the baseball team, but all of Snead State Community College with such humility and class. He’s been a joy to watch and be around.
“Carter has faced many challenges and trials while here at Snead State, and so he’s become like family to us. As he prepares for the next chapter in his life, we wish him nothing but the best. We love him and we’ll always be there for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.