The wait for high school football season is nearly over, with seven of the Sand Mountain area’s teams taking the field this week or next in their fall tune-up jamborees.
Six teams will be in action this Thursday and Friday, with three of those teams at home, while a seventh team will play its jamboree next week, during Week 0 when teams can officially start the regular season.
Fall jamborees have grown in popularity in recent years, particularly after the AHSAA passed a rule allowing teams that sat out the spring season to start fall camp a week early, then allowing them to play a jamboree ahead of their Week 0 games.
For many head coaches, they view the fall jamborees as a chance to knock off the rust ahead of the first real game, with the jamboree serving as their first opportunity to face an opponent other than themselves, while working out those kinks in a way that doesn’t affect the season record.
Most jamboree games feature the varsity playing for around two quarters, with the JV and freshman teams getting the majority of the snaps in the second half.
“I’m going to try it,” Albertville coach Chip English said after the Aggies opted to do the spring last season but are doing a fall jamboree this year. “I’ve talked to several coaches, I have mentors of mine across the state that I lean on and they spoke about the pros and cons.
“I’ve done spring several years, even at Grissom, and now I want to test the waters and see if that’s good for us. What’s good for us might not be good for other people, and vice versa. We’ve got to figure out where we’re at, and if it’s good we’ll stick with it, and if it’s not we’ll probably transition back to the spring.”
Albertville will be one of three teams traveling for their jamboree this week, heading to Oak Mountain on Friday night to face a team that was an honorable mention in the opening polls of the season, released earlier this week.
“Oak Mountain is arguably the toughest opponent on our schedule, we open with them,” English added. “It’s a good test for us to go out and see some speed, see some things, the coach down there does a great job with what he does, so we’re going to see everything we want to see. And then knowing that we’ve seen arguably the toughest team on our schedule, now going in we can settle in, work out the kinks and hopefully have a really good outing against Arab on the 18th.”
Other jamboree games scheduled for this week include Douglas traveling to face Gaylesville on Thursday night, who are coached by former Douglas head coach Brian Knapp.
On Friday night, Boaz will host Ashville, Guntersville will host nearby New Hope, and West End will play host to Vincent, while Sardis travels to JB Pennington.
Fyffe is the lone team to play its jamboree next week, when the 2A No. 1 Red Devils travel to 3A No. 1 Piedmont in what might be the most competitive tune-up game of the fall. Because Fyffe is opting for a fall jamboree in Week 0, the Red Devils will play all 10 of the regular season games in a row.
Asbury, Crossville, and Geraldine opted not to play fall jamboree games after having a spring season earlier this year.
Fall Jamboree Schedule
Thursday
Douglas at Gaylesville, 6 p.m.
Friday
Albertville at Oak Mountain, 7 p.m.
Ashville at Boaz, 7 p.m.
New Hope at Guntersville, 7 p.m.
Vincent at West End, 7 p.m.
Sardis at JB Pennington, 7 p.m.
Next Week
Fyffe – August 19 at Piedmont, 7 p.m.
Crossville – No Jamboree
Asbury – No Jamboree
Geraldine – No Jamboree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.