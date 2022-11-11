ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Gadsden City spoiled the debut of new Albertville varsity girls basketball coach JD Cotten by taking down the Lady Aggies 51-28 on Tuesday night at Albertville Gymnasium.
Cotten, a 1997 Albertville graduate, had served as a varsity assistant coach and JV head coach for the Lady Aggies program.
The Titans jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, but a 3-pointer by Kenyan Smith and a baseline jumper by seventh-grader Tatum English pulled the Lady Aggies within 6-5 with 4:06 remaining.
Gadsden City closed the period on a 7-0 run to open up a 13-5 advantage at the break.
The Titans’ constant defensive pressure began taking its toll on Albertville in the second quarter, as they forced numerous turnovers. Gadsden City outscored AHS 19-2, expanding its margin to 32-7 at intermission.
The Titans kept their foot on the gas in the third period, pushing their lead to 44-14 with just under three minutes on the clock. They were up 46-19 at the final break.
Albertville closed the game on a 7-0 run over the final 6:02, trimming their deficit to 23 points.
“Having to play a seventh-grader right out of the get-go and having an eighth-grader come off the bench, I knew Gadsden City’s athleticism would create a lot of problems tonight, and we showed our youth with way too many turnovers and not being able to get enough shots up,” Cotten said of his team, which has only one senior. “Gadsden City’s athleticism just ate us alive and just created a lot of turnovers.
“We built ourselves a hole at halftime. We won the second half, but in the first half, we just couldn’t battle up against them the way we had prepared for them.”
Emma Greer and Smith both scored five points, leading Albertville. Bailey Jarrell, Hannah Burson and English netted four each, Kailyn Boman three, Ava Teague two and Molly Morrison one.
Madison Tinker’s 10 points topped the Titans. A’jainay Tinker and Jaedyn Sharp contributed eight each.
“I was very anxious,” Cotten said of his feelings entering the game. “I knew some good friends were going to show up, and I hate that I feel like I disappointed those people, which I know they’ll say different.
“I want to have my team prepared like I thought we had them prepared. We just didn’t execute, but I do appreciate the people who came out to watch me for my very first game.”
