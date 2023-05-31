FYFFE — Area champion Fyffe led the 2023 Class 2A, All-Area 15 baseball team with six selections.
The five head coaches selected a total of 20 players for the squad, which was announced by Fyffe head coach Brad Thomas. Team members are:
Fyffe
Yahir Balcazar, Jake Wooden, Blake Dobbins, Aubrey Baker, Trenton Rowell and Cooper Cox
North Sand Mountain
Jackson Burgess, Luke Reed, Mikey Poss, Kaden Moore and Logan Shoemake
Ider
Tyler Brewer, Skylar Haney, Keegan Whitaker and Layne White
Section
Dillan Pope, Jacob Stringer and Luke Swinford
Pisgah
Levi Arnold and Jackson Smalley
