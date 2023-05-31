FYFFE — Area champion Fyffe led the 2023 Class 2A, All-Area 15 baseball team with six selections.

The five head coaches selected a total of 20 players for the squad, which was announced by Fyffe head coach Brad Thomas. Team members are:

Fyffe

Yahir Balcazar, Jake Wooden, Blake Dobbins, Aubrey Baker, Trenton Rowell and Cooper Cox

North Sand Mountain

Jackson Burgess, Luke Reed, Mikey Poss, Kaden Moore and Logan Shoemake

Ider

Tyler Brewer, Skylar Haney, Keegan Whitaker and Layne White

Section

Dillan Pope, Jacob Stringer and Luke Swinford

Pisgah

Levi Arnold and Jackson Smalley

