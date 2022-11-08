Marshall County Christmas Coalition is accepting donations of new toys thru December 12. Donation boxes are located at the following locations:
• Albertville Chamber of Commerce- 316 East Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville
• Albertville Police Department- Broad St, Albertville
• Albertville High School- 402 E McCord Ave, Albertville
• Arab Fire Department- 4th Ave NW, Arab
• Boaz Fire Department- Brown St, Boaz
• Cash Express- 8477 Hwy 431, Albertville
• Classic by the Lake- 12118 Hwy 431, Guntersville
• Guntersville Chevrolet- Hwy 431, Guntersville
• Dollar General- 909 Horton Rd, Albertville
• Dollar General -10465 AL Hwy 168, Boaz
• Dollar General- 14230 Hwy 431, Guntersville
• Dollar General- 220 East Main St, Albertville
• Dollar General- 8842 Hwy 431- Albertville
• Grant Library- 5379 Main Street, Grant
• Grant Pharmacy- 5421 Cathedral Caverns Pkwy, Grant
• Guntersville Fire Department- Blount Ave, Guntersville
• Jefferson’s- 8146 Hwy 431, Albertville
• Marshall/DeKalb Electric- 10025 Hwy 168, Boaz
• Mortgage Group-8180-B Hwy 431, Albertville
• Pet Smart-7360 Hwy 431, Albertville
• Smart Style- Walmart, Arab
• Staples- Hwy 431, Guntersville
• TS Tech- 1685 N Main St, Boaz
• WoodForest Bank- Walmart, Arab
• WoodForest Bank- Walmart, Boaz
