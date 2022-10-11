ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Reporter is pleased to announce that West End junior running back Kane Lawson is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the prep football games of the Oct. 6-7 weekend.
Lawson, who is listed at 5-foot-5, 140 pounds on the Patriots’ roster, averaged an amazing 40.7 yards per carry Friday night as he helped his team erase a 14-0 deficit and roll to a 49-26 homecoming victory against Holly Pond.
Lawson rushed seven times for a career-high 285 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring runs covered 66 and 64 yards. He caught two passes for 24 yards, giving him 309 yards total offense.
The Patriots improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Class 2A, Region 6 standings.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jonathan Fountaine, Douglas: Fountaine, a senior running back, rushed for touchdowns of 11, 20 and 23 yards to propel the Eagles to a 42-14 triumph over Crossville in a 5A, Region 7 matchup.
Brodie Hicks, Fyffe: Hicks, a senior running back, carried three times for 105 yards and touchdowns of 64 and 34 yards in a 70-14 thrashing of 2A, Region 7 rival Sand Rock. He also made five tackles and one tackle for a loss on defense.
Hicks’ performance helped the Red Devils tie the school record for most points in a game, first set in 2007.
