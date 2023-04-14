The Geraldine Town Council met on Monday, April 10 for their regular meeting. After the prayer and pledge to the flag the minutes from the previous two meetings were approved as printed.
The Council welcomed several Upper Elementary Beta Club members, their relatives, and their sponsors and adopted a Resolution recognizing them for their recent achievements including first place in the statewide group talent contest held at the state convention in Montgomery. In addition to these students several other students placed in the top five in several other categories. Forty Beta students will represent Geraldine school at the National Beta Convention in Louisville Kentucky in June. Their dedicated sponsors are Carrie Cox and Crystal Sewell.
The Council also adopted a Proclamation to observe April as National Donate Life Month.
The Proclamation encourages citizens to register to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor at legacyofhope.org, or at the local DMV. This Proclamation was made in memory of Jace Davidson whose donations allowed several people to continue to live a productive life.
Melissa Davidson spoke at the meeting about some of the recipients of her son Jace’s organs and how important it is to have a giving spirit and attitude. Currently 1,272 Alabamians are on the National transplant list and 714 lives were saved last year in Alabama by donors.
Mayor Chuck Ables mentioned a previously adopted Proclamation which established April 24 each year as Hody Childress Day to honor the memory of Mr. Childress who donated thousands of dollars over a 10-year period to Geraldine Drugs to help pay for medications for the needy.
He entrusted Pharmacist Brooke Walker with the administration of the funds with the understanding the recipient would not know the source and he would not know the recipient. He told Brooke to tell them it was a gift from God. Mr. Childress would have been 81 on April 24 and his daughter Tania Nix and her brother Doug Childress will be giving out free hot dogs to the community on Monday April 24 across Highway 75 from Dollar General in Geraldine, beginning around 11 a.m.
The council voted to change the speed limit on County road 52 from Highway 227 to the end of the Town Limits from 35 MPH to 45 MPH, to be in line with similar roads in town.
The Council approved the extension of a contract with Coca-Cola which provides scoreboards for the park in exchange for the town selling only Coca-Cola products in the concession stands.
The Town will be having a Picnic in the Park on June 17 at 3 p.m. with entertainment by Average Joe and Wildwood.
There will also be a Community wide Yard Sale that morning and a Car Show in the afternoon.
