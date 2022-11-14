ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Alec Abney, a senior at Albertville High School, will perform February on arguably the world’s biggest stage: Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York.
Playing the French Horn, Abney will perform with the Honors Symphonic Band, which is “limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world,” a news release stated.
“I am thrilled to have been selected and to be able to perform on such a work renowned stage as Carnegie Hall,” Abney said. “It is the dream if a lifetime for any performer.”
Abney auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Band.
Abney has studied music for six years. He is a member of the Albertville High School Wind Ensemble and the Aggie Marching Band. He has served as a section leader since his sophomore year.
Abney has been selected as an All-State finalist in each of the last five years. He has participated in honor bands of the University of Alabama and Auburn University.
After graduation, Abney plans to attend Troy University, majoring in music education and minoring in performance.
The Honors Performance at Carnegie Hall is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2023, and is open to the public.
Tickets can be purchased beginning approximately 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.
“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Music Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”
The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.
