BOAZ – After being held in check offensively, and struggling to find stops defensively last week, the Albertville Aggies responded Friday night in the annual Backyard Brawl game at Boaz.
The Aggies outscored the Pirates 21-6 in the fourth quarter, erasing a 24-20 deficit after three quarter to pull out a 41-30 win, evening their record at 1-1, while Boaz falls to 0-2 on the season.
“It’s big, we go through adversity all the time, these guys aren’t new to adversity, but it’s how we respond to it is what defines them,” Albertville coach Chip English said. “I told them before the game, we’ve been letting the moments define us instead of defining the moments and writing our own story, and the guys took ownership of that. They did that tonight on the field, it wasn’t perfect, our guys are still learning how to win. This is huge for them tonight. But different things happened, and ultimately the guys found a way, and that’s the most important thing.”
For Boaz, head coach Jeremy Sullivan viewed it as a game where Albertville executed, while Boaz was unable to convert in the game’s key moments.
“Give credit to them, they played well, they had a good plan, and they executed it well,” Sullivan said. “We gave up some big plays in the secondary on busts, part of that was their scheme, it made us bust and we had eyes in the wrong place, so we gave up big plays. Then offensively, it was a penalty or a missed assignment, we’re one person away, but that doesn’t work in this game. Credit to them, they did a good job, coaches and players did a good job.”
Albertville quarterback Andy Howard shined in the win, totaling over 350 yards of offense and passing for four scores, while Isaac Henderson rushed for a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to salt the game away.
The Aggie passing attack started big from the opening drive, seeing Howard hit Cooper Colvin or 37 yards, then on fourth and 14 from the Boaz 29, Howard hit brother Hayden on a slant screen, then watched as he weaved through the Boaz defense for a 6-0 lead after the PAT was blocked.
While Albertville used big plays for its opening score, Boaz was methodical on its first chance with the ball, going 80 yards in 13 plays, collecting five first downs along the way, before Tyler Pierce hit Wade Dobbins from 22 yards out to give the Pirates at 7-6 lead after Jose Arreguin’s kick.
Then it was the defense’s turn to step up for both teams, with a Howard pass getting tipped by a receiver and falling into the hands of Boaz’s Korbyn Pitts. Boaz was unable to take advantage of the turnover, with the Aggies forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing series.
It didn’t take long for Albertville to get the lead back following the stop, with the Howard brothers hooking up on the second play of the drive, going for 78 yards to give Albertville a 12-7 after the kick failed.
Andy Howard finished the night 14 of 21 for 317 yards and four scores, while Hayden Howard was the game’s top receiver with 120 yards.
“Andy is a dude, and I told him early in the week, don’t be afraid to make mistakes,” English said. “Go out there and be a ballplayer, be a gunslinger, extend plays, use your legs, and he did that tonight. I think the threat of him running, pulling it, and doing things down the field. Conner Lowery, Hunter Smith, Hayden Howard, Cooper Colvin, all those guys were really involved, and when you have your entire offense involved, it keeps the defense on their heels and we were able to put points on the board."
Albertville’s lead was short-lived however, with Boaz again going on a lengthy drive, this time 61 yards in 12 plays before Pierce did it himself, scrambling in around the left side from five yards out to put Boaz back in front, 14-12.
Pierce was 29 of 40 passing for 259 yards in the loss.
Like a heavyweight fight, it was Albertville’s turn to fight back on its next chance with the ball, again using a big pass play to regain the lead. On the Aggies’ fifth play of the drive, Howard found a wide-open Hunter Smith, who walked in untouched for a 45-yard score. The pair then hooked up on the 2-point try to stretch the lead to 20-14 with just over seven minutes to go.
The defenses exchanged three-and-outs before Boaz closed out the first half on an Arreguin field goal from 34-yards, sending the Aggies into the locker room with a 20-17 lead.
Out of the break, Boaz came up clutch on the opening drive of the second half, converting a fourth and 10 in Albertville territory, then capping the drive when Pierce hit Gavin Smart on third and goal to regain the lead for the Pirates, 24-20.
Smart set a new Boaz single-game record, catching 14 passes in the defeat, breaking the old mark of 11, previously held by Taylor Smith and Wesley Burns.
That proved to be the final scoring of the third quarter, as Albertville appeared to take the lead on its next drive, but had a reverse that went for a score called back due to a hold at the six, only to then see the Aggies turn it over on downs.
Albertville’s defense followed by forcing a turnover on downs of their own after Boaz had driven to the Aggie 29.
“We just never could convert it, we’d either bust something, get our tail whipped, make a bad throw, or drop a ball, or they made a play,” Sullivan said. “It was just a combination of factors. It was a very frustrating and disappointing night.”
That stop set the table for Albertville’s fourth quarter surge, with the Aggies hitting a 30-yard pass to Conner Lowery to set up goal to go, before Henderson punched it in from six yards out for a 26-24 lead, one Albertville would not give up.
The Aggie defense forced a 48-yard field goal try on the next possession, with Boaz unable to handle the snap, followed by Albertville hitting for its final big passing play, Howard to Cooper Colvin for 31 yards and a 33-24 lead.
Boaz looked set to make it a one-score game on its next drive, converting a 4th and 1 at the Albertville 22, but a hold and two sacks later, the Aggies had the ball back, then iced the game when Henderson went around the right side for a 34-yard score to make it 41-24.
“It was big,” English said of the defense in the second half. “I’ve said this before, but our defense has shown they can play, it’s just the level of consistency at which they play. They showed tonight, we tightened some things up, we forced them to hold the ball longer and ultimately got to them, especially late in the game.”
Henderson finished with 75 yards on seven carries.
Dobbins returned the following kick-off 84 yards for a score for Boaz to temporarily keep comeback hopes alive, but Andy Howard fell on the Pirate onside kick, then kneeled down twice to end the game.
With the pair of non-region games out of the way, Boaz will open 5A Region 7 play when they host Scottsboro next Friday, while Albertville will make the long trip to Florence for its 7A Region 4 opener.
