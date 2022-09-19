Journey through spectacular mountain scenery and picturesque cities as you experience three Alpine countries — Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria — on a trip presented by the Albertville Chamber of Commerce.
Trip dates are Oct. 4-13, 2023. Persons can book now and save $250.
Spend four nights each in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bern and the charming Alpine city of Innsbruck. Ride the legendary GoldenPass Panoramic Train from Montreux to the Alpine ski resort of Gstaad. Explore Lucerne, the “Swiss Paradise on the Lake.”
Visit Mozart’s birthplace and the Mirabell Gardens, featured in “The Sound of Music,” during your time in Salzburg. The hills are alive on this enchanting journey across Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.
Jack Brinson with Collette will be at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. for a video presentation on this tour and to answer questions. Travelers that register between now and the night of the meeting will receive an additional discount. Once registration and initial deposit is made, final payment is not due until Aug. 5, 2023.
For more information visit www.albertvillechamberofcommerce.com, email kathy@albertvillechamberofcommerce.com or call 256-878-3821.
