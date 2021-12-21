The Guntersville Walmart was filled with Christmas shoppers Saturday morning.
Among them were more than 45 children taking part in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Shop With a Cop event.
Arriving in style, the children each had breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center with the police officers before catching a ride in a patrol vehicle – complete with lights and sirens blaring – up the hill to Walmart.
The children were given $150 to spend on Christmas gifts. Most chose to treat friends and family members before choosing gifts for themselves.
“This has been really fun,” said Albertville Elementary School student Rachel.
“I got some earphones for me. A sewing machine for my mom. She said she’s always wanted one.
“I also got a bunch of toys for my dog.”
The best part of the day for Rachel? Hearing all the blaring sirens.
“(Albertville Police Officer David Atwell) has a siren that sounds like a fire truck,” she said. “It’s weird.
“I’ve just never seen so many police cars together at once.”
School Resource Officer Erin Putlovis and her fiancé, Blountsville Police Department Assistant Chief David Baker, helped Brindlee Mountain Elementary School student Tina shop with her brother, Javelin.
“This is just amazing,” Putlovis said. “We are all having so much fun!”
Each officer was paired with a child and assisted them in spending their money, ensuring they stayed within budget and chose appropriate items.
Trooper Ronnie Claiborne said being part of the event was “an honor.”
“I patrol Marshall County and was asked if I wanted to be a part of today’s event,” Claiborne said while his shopping partner, Patrick of Cherokee Elementary School, shopped for toy cars nearby.
“I told them it would be my honor. To be a part of something like this really lifts your spirits.”
Patrick said he was buying gifts for his mother and sister.
A few aisles away, Colby and Caleb, Douglas students, perused the fishing pole and bait selections under the guidance of Capt. Barry Priest and his wife, Melissa.
About 100 officers took part in the event from Albertville, Boaz, Grant, Guntersville and Douglas police departments, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Blountsville Police and Alabama State Troopers. Additional assistance was given by the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Group.
The event started with breakfast at the Guntersville Senior Center provided by Hardees and Tasty Donuts. The children were then paired with a police officer and taken in a patrol vehicle by parade with lights and sirens to Walmart. There, the children were given time to choose the perfect gifts before posing for a group photo and climbing back into the vehicles for a couple laps around the parking lot – with lights and sirens – before heading back to the senior center.
Once back at the center, lunch was provided by Dominos Pizza and Chick-fil-A.
“This is the fifth year we have done this,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. “We weren’t able to take the kids shopping last year due to Covid-19, but we were able to give them gift cards.”
Funds were raised throughout the year by FOP members through a fish fry, smoked meat sale and donations from citizens and businesses. More than $7,000 in funds were spent Saturday.
Amanda, a front-end team leader, said being able to host the event is important not only to the children, but also to store associates.
“This day means the world to us,” she said. “To host this today means so much.
“Our employees and team members get as much joy out of this as the police and children do.”
Amanda said Walmart works year-round with the Guntersville Police Department, but loves to be able to help other community groups as well.
“This is just something we are happy to do,” she said. “We love our community. They are what helps us thrive."
