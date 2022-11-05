BOAZ, Ala. — Recent data shows Boaz City Schools is among the nation’s best in growth and maintaining math and reading learning during the pandemic.
In data shared with the Associated Press and AL.com, researchers compared state and national test scores for 2019 and 2022, which only included the 29 states that conducted district-level standardized testing.
Over that span, results showed Boaz ranked third in the nation for districts with the largest gains in average math scores for third through eighth graders.
“Boaz City Schools never lost ground when COVID came into play,” said Ashley Walls, who is Director of Teaching and Learning for Boaz. “We kept teaching, we kept learning, and this data shows that.
“We kept looking at what we call unfinished learning, but we had a plan to accelerate that, so that’s what we did and that has paid off.”
Walls said sticking to practices that were proven successful in the past was the key.
“Things come out all of the time — new products, flashy bells and whistles [to change instructional practices] — but what we did was we made a commitment to stick with what we had and just really dig into our instructional practices and say, ‘Hey, we have this routine, and we know it works. Talking in the classroom about math is important, and this is what we’re going to do.’ And we stuck to it,” Walls said.
Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie said he was extremely proud.
“We try to focus on growth,” he said. “That’s always on the forefront of our teachers’ minds. Taking kids from where they are and trying to move the forward. That’s what we’ve prided ourselves on as a district in years past, and then during and after the pandemic we were just really laser-focused on that time we lost.”
In English and Language Arts, Boaz ranked 75th out of more than 3,700 districts nationwide.
“For us, that’s one of the biggest challenges we have as a district because there are a lot of districts close to us that don’t look like us,” Haynie said. “Our demographics have changed dramatically, just over the course of the last five to 10 years. We have some real challenges as far as the number of kids that go home to non-English speaking families; we have the highest number of students that receive services in our special education program at this time. So, we have a bevy of challenges we face each day, and so for us to be able to make those gains in that area as well, that really speaks highly of our students and teachers and the work that their doing. And we feel like we’re on the right path.
“It’s reassuring to us that we’re doing the things that we need to do to meet the needs of our kids,” he added.
Arab City Schools ranked just outside the top five in math gains nationwide but showed minute regression in reading scores.
The Schools of Guntersville showed moderate gains in average math and reading scores.
Marshall County Schools showed slight gains in average reading scores but regressed in average math scores.
Albertville City Schools showed slight regressions in both categories.
