GASTON — The Sardis Lady Lions are the seventh-grade Etowah County champions.
Sardis received a bye into the finals of the Etowah County Junior High Tournament, where it downed Southside 30-25 on Jan. 14. It was the Lady Lions’ fourth win over Southside during the 2022-23 season.
Sardis led 6-5, 15-7 and 23-18 at the quarter breaks.
“This group finished 17-1 on the season and showed a lot of improvement throughout the season,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said.
“We had three players score over 100 points on the year. Lyla Willmore scored 202, Ansley Wallace 174 and Marissa Bozarth 167.
“This is a very fun group to coach. They play very hard and are very smart basketball players. Most of them have had a big sister come through the program, so they are very familiar with how the game is supposed to be played. They have a very bright future.”
Willmore, Macie Cullom, Bozarth and Wallace made the seventh-grade girls All-Etowah County Team. Willmore received the most valuable player award.
Eighth-grade
girls avenge
2022 finals loss
The Sardis Lady Lions delivered a pair of impressive victories in the Etowah County Junior High Tournament to bring home the 2023 eighth-grade girls championship.
Sardis whipped West End 39-16 in the semifinals Jan. 11. The Lady Lions enjoyed leads of 13-4, 31-12 and 33-13 at the quarter breaks.
Delaney Lee paced Sardis with eight points. Lynlee Wright and Mya Glass scored seven each, Addison Bayne five and Jacee Holcomb four.
In the finals, the Lady Lions beat undefeated Glencoe 39-25.
“It was a very fun game to be a part of,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “It was a very fast-paced game, and our girls really played with heart.”
Sardis was in front 9-5, 15-10 and 30-16 at the rest stops.
Lee and Holcomb both scored 12 points to propel the Lady Lions’ attack.
Sylvi Rutledge and Wright tossed in five each, Glass three and Bayne two.
Lee, Rutledge, Wright and Holcomb represented Sardis on the eighth-grade girls All-Etowah County Team. Lee was named most valuable player.
“This group finished 20-4 on the season and showed tremendous improvement from last year,” Cullom said. “We lost to Glencoe in the finals of the county tournament last year, so we’ve been working to revenge that loss since June.
“We had five players score over 100 points this year — Lynlee Wright (223), Delaney Lee (174), Jacee Holcomb (157), Sylvi Rutledge (144) and Mya Glass (125).
“This group loves the game of basketball and they love to be in the gym. Most improved team we’ve had in the last seven years. They’ve had a great year, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.