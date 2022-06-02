A Marshall County Corrections Officer found himself on the other side of the bars Thursday.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Corrections Officer David Lowe was arrested Thursday and charged with first-, second- and third-degree promoting prison contraband, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines), and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (meth).
A small amount of meth, marijuana, a cell phone and alcohol were all seized from Lowe, Sims said.
“I was notified of a potential problem we had with contraband and drugs getting in the jail. I immediately ordered an investigation to determine how and what items were getting in the jail. Everyone involved did a great job. The investigation resulted in the arrest of one of our own. I hold my employees to a high standard and when that standard is not met or abused, I will hold them accountable. As a correction officer or deputy, we are public servants and should be held to a higher standard of accountability”.
Lowe remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.
The investigation involved the Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Drug Task Force, and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force.
